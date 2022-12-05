Recommended changes to Frederick County's Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) will go before the Planning Commission for consideration on Wednesday.
The proposed changes, recommended by the county's planning and development staff, contain a significant revision, according to a notice sent to stakeholders: the removal of 566 acres of additional extractive mining in the area, which had been a point of contention among some residents in northeastern Frederick County.
“Staff’s recommendation to redesignate areas previously shown as Extractive Mining in the draft plan was grounded in two comprehensive planning best practices. The first being that when we plan, we ought to factor in the people’s opinions we are planning for," said Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson.
The second being that extractive mining "may not be representative of the highest and best uses for the properties in question,” he continued.
About 80% of people who responded to a survey about updates to the plan indicated more mining in the area would be "detrimental," Pearson said.
Public meetings on the matter also were held to gather input.
"Our outreach efforts made it clear the vast majority of residents who participated were not in favor of further extractive mining expansions at this time," Pearson said.
Limestone is mined in northeastern Frederick County.
The NELUP serves as a blueprint for future development on about 21,000 acres in the Clear Brook/Stephenson area through land-use designations. The plan, which serves as a guide for rezoning applications submitted to the county, was last updated in 2010.
The 566 acres previously designated for additional extractive mining are now being considered for two other land-use designations: mixed-use industrial and industrial.
Previously, the NELUP revisions called for expanding the extractive mining territory east of Interstate 81 from 948 acres to 1,514.92 acres — a roughly 566-acre increase. Carmeuse Lime and Stone, an international mining company with operations in the northeastern part of the county, sought the additional acreage designation at a July 11 meeting of the county's Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee. The 566 acres had not been designated for expanded extractive mining by a citizen's group that worked on NELUP updates from December 2021 until March, citizen's group member Brenda Fristoe previously told The Star.
The revised document, with an additional 566 acres of extractive mining, was later forwarded to the Planning Commission, which approved that it be released to the public for citizen feedback.
Some residents complained to county officials about blasting, bright lights, truck traffic and fly rock at existing mining operations in northeastern Frederick County. They also complained about cracks in their water wells from the blasting, while decrying the amount of water they say is drained from the local aquifer to support the mine.
Fristoe previously indicated she thinks the 566 acres would be better suited for a data center.
But others touted the positives of Carmeuse's presence in the county — it has 93 full-time employees and offers an average salary of $72,000 a year, and local utility Frederick Water entered into a contract with Carmeuse in 2020 to be able to withdraw water from the company's shuttered quarries to serve area residents and businesses.
Carmeuse officials previously told The Star the company intends to file a rezoning application with the county by the end of the year to rezone 415 acres north of Brucetown Road for a future mine.
Wednesday's Planning Commission meeting, set for 7 p.m. in the board room at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., will not have a public hearing. But residents who wish to speak can do so during the public comment portion.
The meeting will have a presentation on how county staff came to the decision to redesignate the 566 acres. A similar presentation will be given Dec. 14 to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, which ultimately must approve the updated NELUP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.