At Frederick County's recent Transportation Forum, updates were given on several projects the county is seeking funding for via SmartScale — Virginia's data-driven prioritization method to fund road projects.
SmartScale, launched in 2015 after legislation passed by the General Assembly, recommends funding on factors such as how a project would improve traffic safety, reduce traffic congestion, increase accessibility, contribute to economic development and more.
To be more competitive in the SmartScale application process, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for the first time has allocated money to proposed road projects.
On Nov. 9, the supervisors unanimously agreed to direct staff to send a letter of commitment to fund preliminary engineering in Fiscal Year 2024 on the county's three active SmartScale applications (the initial figures refer to the total cost of preliminary engineering work for each project): Interstate 81 Exit 317 diverging diamond interchange $4,277,548 (full local leveraged funds $6,525,994); I-81 Exit 313 partial median U-turn $ 2,134,318 (full local leveraged funds $3,043, 974); and U.S. 522/Costello Drive itersection $1,129,180 (full local leveraged funds $1,430,130).
"These funds would be used to advance the engineering of these projects (only for successful applications) ahead of the current projected schedule resulting in lower total cost and accelerated project deliver," a Transportation Committee report states.
The move increases the county's chances of its SmartScale applications being funded, Frederick County Transportation Director John Bishop said. The commitment means the engineering work can be completed at an earlier date using local funds before the Virginia Department of Transportation funds become available.
In the past, county officials have expressed dissatisfaction with SmartScale when county road projects did not score high enough to receive funding.
"Our board has really stepped up in the last year from a funding perspective. Having the pool of dollars available makes you more competitive," Bishop said.
Del. Bill Wiley (R-Winchester), who attended last week's forum, noted that "the reality is the bigger districts and cities have their own taxing authority for traffic, so we're already at a disadvantage."
"I commend the supervisors. I think that's a huge deal," Wiley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.