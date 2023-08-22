Parent-run education advocacy group Frederick County Strong has released its official list of endorsements for Frederick County's November election.
The group administered what co-founder Jodi Yeggy described as a "more formalized" endorsement process. This included two uniform lists of questions, one for those running for Frederick County School Board, and another for those running for Frederick County Board of Supervisors. Questions were centered around topics that impact Frederick County Public Schools.
"We started seeing the need over the last, the last couple of election cycles as our group has grown. ... We've got an audience of over 2,000 community members, parents and citizens that have, you know, they follow along with the information that we're providing. And as that has come along, we definitely saw a need for more clarity on who would really embody the values that we're looking for," said Yeggy.
These values include prioritizing a fourth high school in the county, fostering unity between the two boards and advocating for public school funding.
Frederick County Strong has been around for a number of years, but Yeggy said the organization started to become more official about two and a half years ago. That's when the group started posting more information to social media and sending out a newsletter. The goal, Yeggy said, is to help busy parents "keep a pulse" on what's happening in the county and to advocate when they see the need to do so. Providing formal endorsements for this election, she said, is part of that mission.
"We are just trying to take that next step to provide a viewpoint from those of us who continue to pay close attention to how the school district [has] been impacted in our local community," said Yeggy. "... As more people look to us for clarity on what candidates are really bringing to the table, we thought it was important to offer a more formalized process, and to bring ... that opportunity to the candidates to, if they truly held a pro, you know, Frederick County Public School position, to make sure that the community has another way of understanding their stance as well."
For School Board, Frederick County Strong has endorsed Jennifer Ellis for the Back Creek District, Christie Jett for the Gainesboro District, Daryl Bell for the Opequon District and Brian Hester for the at-large seat.
For the Board of Supervisors, the group has endorsed Greg Unger and John Jewell for the Back Creek District, Kevin Kenney for the Gainesboro District, Bob Wells for the Opequon District and Gary Oates for the at-large seat.
Jett, the endorsed Gainesboro School Board candidate, was previously a Frederick County Strong member. She said that working with the group is part of what inspired her School Board run. She said she stepped back from the organization when she began considering her candidacy because she wants people to feel comfortable voting for her. She said Frederick County Strong offers a stepping stone for parents who want to get involved with school advocacy, and described the organization as a "sign of a healthy democracy."
Bell, the endorsed Opequon School Board candidate, said Frederick County Strong's goals of supporting students and teachers align with his campaign.
"I am honestly honored to be endorsed by people who have the same ideas I have," he said.
Bell said that from his perspective, the organization does not seem to have a political agenda.
Yeggy described Frederick County Strong as a nonpartisan, single-issue organization focused on education in Frederick County.
"They're just in it to really care for the students and teachers," Bell said.
Bell's opponent in the Opequon District, Delane Karalow, said via email that, "I stand for and advocate for the same things that Frederick County Strong advocates for."
Karalow wrote that she was not contacted to discuss her campaign, adding that, "No one supports public education more than I do, and no one would work harder than I would to ensure that the students of Frederick County Public Schools receive an excellent education."
Yeggy said that Frederick County Strong did its best to reach out to as many candidates as possible, and that the group put information on social media so that candidates could reach out to them regarding endorsements. She estimates the group was able to have conversations with about 90% of those on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Dianna Klein, who is running for the at-large School Board seat, responded to the Frederick County Strong endorsements via email, writing that, "We both share a passion for our schools, yet differ on the best strategy going forward. I do look forward to continued discussions and working with with them this fall."
Christopher Davey, who is also running for the at-large school Board seat, said he met with Frederick County Strong, but he did not expect to be endorsed because he supports school choice, an issue the organization opposes. However, he did express that his campaign and Frederick County Strong's goals aligned in other categories, and said he'd be open to working with them if elected.
School Board candidate Edward Sturdivant said he never received an email from Frederick County Strong, but organization officials said they did attempt to contact him. He also said he was not very familiar with the group or its goals. Sturdivant is Ellis's opponent in the Back Creek District.
"I don't know anything about them," he said. "...I'm just remaining focused [on] talking to voters."
Ellis, who received Frederick County Strong's endorsement, said her campaign seems to align with the organization's values, and that the support is helping her reach more voters.
"It gets my name out to people who I might not get the chance to talk to," she said.
School Board candidates who connected with Frederick County Strong answered the following list of questions for endorsement consideration:
- What are your thoughts on voting for a school budget? How do you believe that process should work between administration and the school board?
- What are your thoughts on a 4th high school timeline?
- Do you support vouchers or tax credits, or other situations where the money “follows the pupil,” from public to private institutions?
- As state dollars for our public schools dwindle, do you accept the County’s responsibility to make up the difference with local dollars to maintain support for our schools?
- Relations between the two Boards are at an all-time low. How would you work to improve relations between the Boards, and what do you think is an appropriate and accountable way for information to flow between the two Boards?
Board of Supervisors candidates who connected with Frederick County Strong answered these questions for endorsement consideration:
- Would you have voted for the 2022 and 2023 Budgets as put forward by the School Board
- What are your thoughts on a 4th high school timeline?
- Do you support vouchers or tax credits, or other situations where the money “follows the pupil”, from public to private institutions?
- What do you feel is an appropriate amount of money to be held in reserve by the County, and what do you plan to do with money above and beyond that amount?
- As state dollars for our public schools dwindle, do you accept the County’s responsibility to make up the difference with local dollars to maintain support for our schools?
- Do you acknowledge the independence and authority of the School Board in managing the affairs of the school district, and would you support a return to “lump sum” funding for the school district?
- Relations between the two Boards are at an all-time low. How would you work to improve relations between the Boards, and what do you think is a transparent and accountable way for information to flow between the two Boards?
Yeggy said that no matter the outcome of the election, Frederick County Strong is committed to working with Frederick County officials to advocate for education.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
