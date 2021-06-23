WINCHESTER — Florida-based L3Harris Technologies Inc. is suing the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, the county government and county Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler over the board’s decision to award Texas-based EF Johnson a contract to replace the county’s public safety radio system.
L3Harris filed a complaint and request for a temporary injunction in Frederick County Circuit Court on June 14. The company wants the court to cancel the notice of intent to award the contract to EF Johnson and instead award it to L3Harris.
More than two years ago, Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners assessed the county’s aging public safety radio system and identified numerous problems, such as limited capacity, no frequencies transmitted countywide and a limited number of operational channels if primary dispatch channels are overloaded. Some parts of the system were installed more than 20 years ago.
Four vendors responded to the county’s request for proposals (RFP) to replace the system, including L3Harris. Mission Critical Partners helped develop the RFP and facilitated the RFP evaluation and vendor negotiations. In November, an internal working group of radio system users known as the Communications Committee — with representatives from the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue and emergency dispatch — recommended the board select EF Johnson.
After months of debate, the board voted 4-3 in May to award EF Johnson the contract. The agreement is for up to $20,007,471 for the radio system’s initial cost, with an additional $8.9 million over the next 20 years. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells and Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier voted in favor of selecting EF Johnson. Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber voted against it.
At that meeting, Dunn said he wanted L3Harris added back into the competition, believing it could lead to the county getting a better deal.
The suit states that, under the terms of the RFP issued in March 2020, the contract was to be awarded to “the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.”
It further states that L3Harris submitted its proposal in June 2020 and that it had “by far the lowest price” compared to the other entities — EF Johnson and Motorola Solutions. According to the suit, the evaluated prices for the base contract were $14.66 million for EF Johnson, $9.98 million for L3Harris and $16 million to 17 million for Motorola’s two proposals. Adding the 15-year total cost of ownership, the price was $19.88 million for EF Johnson, $18.36 million for L3Harris and $22 million to $23 million for Motorola.
The suit states the Communications Committee scored the proposals on a 100-point scale, but solicitation documents failed to inform L3Harris that a numerical scoring system would be used. EF Johnson received a score of 80, Motorola received 81 and 80 and L3Harris scored 78.
L3Harris called the scoring system “unlawful” under the Virginia Public Procurement Act because the county did not reveal it in the solicitation or publicly available documents. The company adds that even if a numerical scoring system was permissible, the county’s application of it was “arbitrary and capricious.”
The board plans to discuss the matter during a closed session tonight in the County Administration Building. The agenda says the session will involve consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff about the litigation, “where such consultation or briefing in an open meeting would adversely affect the negotiating or litigating posture of the public body.”
The board also will consult with legal counsel in the closed session for a specific legal matter relating to the procurement of a public safety radio system.
(2) comments
Graber and Dunn got them into this mess! The meeting Graber had and the information Dunn provided to the other company was terribly shady!!! Then they turn around and try to blame others…go figure!!!
So the BOS who always complains about increasing expenses just got us sued increasing our expenses. Way to go guys! Brilliant leadership!
