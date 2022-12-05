The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is still working on the message it wishes to relay to the General Assembly regarding worker compensation presumptions.
At their Nov. 9 meeting, the supervisors approved 28 other items on its annual legislative agenda that will be sent to state lawmakers, outlining how the local officials feel about certain issues.
"[T]his is not a final agenda, and as bills are drafted and introduced, we will continue to communicate Frederick County's support or concerns on specific legislation to our state delegation throughout the General Assembly session," county documents state.
The board will revisit the workers compensation presumption law — which is Item 24 on the draft legislative agenda — at its Dec. 14 meeting.
The draft language that the supervisors opted to not approve states, "Frederick County opposes any effort to expand workers’ compensation presumptive illnesses eligibilities for public employees that is not done in concert with additional state funding assistance to local governments to offset additional insurance liabilities."
At the upcoming meeting, the board will receive a report on how much it would cost to expand fire and EMS workers' work compensation.
"We're trying to find the balance of supporting our first responders and potential added cost to the locality and taxpayers. Right now we're looking into having some ballpark figures for the next meeting," said Jay Tibbs, deputy county administrator.
At the last meeting, Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber motioned to pull the workers compensation presumption item so it could be further discussed and become the subject of a new resolution.
Graber said the current eligibilities are inadequate given the dangers of the firefighting profession.
"Our firefighters are subject to hazardous conditions every day they work. And unfortunately, a lot of the gear they wear is made with chemicals and things that can do further harm to your body. Firefighters are more likely to get cancer due to the hazards that they are exposed to," Graber said.
Several studies have emerged revealing that "forever chemicals" — a class of fluorinated chemicals linked to cancer and other serious negative health effects — exist in all three layers of firefighters' suits.
Both the International Association of Firefighters and the Metro Fire Chief's Association released statements warning firefighters about the potential adverse effects of their turnout gear even before there is a fire.
"Therefore, the presumption law as it is currently written does not really protect our firemen and women in the way that I believe it should. I think we ought to go back to the state and have a conversation about how they could help us," Graber said.
Vice Chair Douglas McCarthy took issue with the way the ordinance is described in the county's legislative agenda draft. He wants the verbiage to be more positive.
"The way that I look at that item on the legislative agenda is it's written in such a way that it's almost a negative presumption. I think it would be better if staff came forward with some forward-looking, progressive, positive statement," McCarthy said.
Like Graber, McCarthy suggested he does not believe presumptions cover illness compensations for emergency personnel and firefighters to the extent that it should. McCarthy made a motion — later unanimously approved — to direct staff to figure out what the local impact would be of expanding coverage.
"I think they need to help cover this from a state standpoint, because as always, this falls on the locality and we end up having to pay for it through our benefits and our employment packages. I think it's imperative that it's not county by county. I think the state needs to address this as a whole," McCarthy said.
He said, "We should be demanding that the state cover these coverages for our firefighters, as far as I'm concerned."
The board unanimously supported county staff drafting new language to replace the "negative" statement, as well as directing county staff to look into potential cost with regard to the coverage expansion.
