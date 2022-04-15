WINCHESTER — A conditional-use permit for a large solar power generating facility in the Stonewall District was unanimously approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night.
Redbud Run Solar LLC — a subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based energy company Oriden Power — will build the facility on nine parcels totaling 447 acres in eastern Frederick County. The properties, zoned Rural Areas, are located east of Woods Mill Road (Route 660) and north of Pine Road (Route 661), approximately 0.5-miles north of Berryville Pike (Va. 7). The property owners include JRW Properties & Rentals Inc., Ronald A. and Mary C. Lee, Allen R. Conner, Robert L. Williams, William M. Rexrode and Tonie Wallace.
The solar panels will generate up to 30-megawatts and will be interconnected. The power generated by them will be combined, converted and the voltage increased to allow delivery to the nearby Redbud-Gaylord overhead transmission lines.
According to the application, construction is anticipated to begin with site work in late 2022, with equipment installation to begin in early 2023. The proposed commercial operation date is December 2023
One condition of the CUP is that within 30 days after the commercial operation date, the applicant must make a one-time $250,000 payment to the county.
The CUP does not allow batteries for mass storage of electricity on the properties. The CUP also limits pile-driving of poles for solar arrays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. All other construction activities are permitted 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. No construction activities are permitted on Sundays or federal holidays.
No citizens spoke about the solar facility during a public hearing on the matter.
This is the fourth solar generating facility to gain approval in the county. Hollow Road Solar is developing a facility in Gore in western Frederick County, while Torch Clean Energy and Urban Grid are developing facilities in southern Frederick County.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Vice Chairman Doug McCarthy, and supervisors Josh Ludwig, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and Blaine Dunn. Shawn Graber was absent.
