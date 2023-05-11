The Frederick County Board of Supervisors removed a potential fourth high school from their proposed 2023-28 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
The plan, which is strictly advisory and could change in the future, has not been officially adopted by supervisors, however. The panel will hold a June 14 public hearing on the CIP, allowing the public to weigh in on the document that serves as a budgeting and planning tool for supervisors.
The school was one of two school-related items, as well as two Parks and Recreation projects, removed from the CIP during the supervisors' Wednesday meeting.
Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) made a motion to send the CIP to a public hearing with the removal of a fourth county high school ($137.4 million); a Sherando High School renovation/expansion ($125.6 million); an ice rink ($132.6 million), and an indoor aquatic facility ($24.9 million).
Grabber then motioned to add a $30 million renovation/expansion project for Sherando High School and a $30 million renovation/expansion project for Millbrook High School to the CIP. He said this amendment would save the county money and curb overcrowding at schools.
The motion passed on a 4-2 vote. Voting along with Graber to approve his motion were supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Heather Lockridge (Gainesboro), and Josh Ludwig (Shawnee). Chairman Charles DeHaven and Supervisor Robert Wells (Opeqoun) opposed the motion. Vice Chairman Blaine Dunn (Red Bud) was absent.
"I know there is a great deal more work that needs to be done to fine-tune numbers. I'm not sure I agree with all the suggested amendments. However, I think I can agree to move forward to the public hearing with the amendments," McCann-Slaughter said, clarifying her vote on the CIP. "I think we can make a final decision, including about the fourth high school, after we've heard from our constituents."
Graber noted that his proposal — which would save $200 million — is a cheaper solution to the overcrowding at county schools.
"What you would have are three high schools that are not at capacity and would allow our county to grow over the next ten years and are updated and usable for the foreseeable future. I can only see it as a win for our students, a win for our teachers, and our taxpayers who don't have to foot the bill for $260 million. They are only going to foot a $60 million bill," Graber said. "This eliminates all of the trailers at all of the schools. You don't have a Taj Mahal fourth high school and everyone else still going to trailers."
The CIP is a long-term plan to help guide future spending based on high-priority projects, but a project’s inclusion does not mean it will move forward, Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson has previously explained. Some projects remain a part of the CIP, which is updated annually, for years without receiving funding.
According to the latest enrollment data from Frederick County Public Schools, Sherando High School is operating at 122.75% capacity (301 students overcapacity), Millbrook High School at 112.53% (108 students overcapacity), and James Wood High School 111.61% (149 overcapacity). The ongoing construction at James Wood High School would add 244 seats to the campus.
In December, the Frederick County School Board adopted a 2024-2028 CIP that was topped with the construction of a fourth high school. A fourth high school also topped the division’s CIP in 2016 and 2018.
The need for a fourth high school was first listed as a priority in the division’s 2005 CIP. In 2012, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors allotted money for design work to be completed. In 2013, the division purchased 83 acres east of Admiral Byrd Middle School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522 South) as the site for a fourth high school.
Enrollment projections sent to supervisors by school division officials, according to comments made by supervisors, namely Ludwig, show student populations dipping from 2025 to 2032.
But several supervisors, including Ludwig, questioned that enrollment data, saying it could be outdated and that the growth in student population could continue to spike across schools in the fast-growing Frederick County.
"The projections that are extended out for ten years that we received in a memo projected a decline in the high school population. However, I know most of you believe that's not true, that we are growing and that our school populations are going to grow as well," Ludwig said. "I think we need to improve our estimates."
He spoke about working with the school division, in conjunction with county staff, to update enrollment projections in order to better plan for future capital projects.
"We should kick off an effort right away in the next budget cycle to address school overcrowding," Ludwig continued. "I think the expansion plan [Graber's amendments] would do that. We could begin on that and actually begin to meet that need fastest."
Demographers from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center have characterized the Winchester-Frederick County area as the state's fastest-growing metropolitan area since 2020, with a population growth of 3.1% from 2020 to 2022. From 2020 to 2022, Frederick County’s population increased by 3.6%, from 91,731 to 94,871, making it the eighth fastest-growing county in Virginia since 2021.
Supervisors previously delayed sending the CIP to a public hearing twice. Supervisors could adopt the CIP, with Graber's amendments, on June 14 but are not required to.
