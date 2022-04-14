WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night deadlocked on the Frederick County Public Schools' operating budget for fiscal year 2023, with the panel split 3-3 on how much money to provide.
Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter made a motion to support budget scenario A, which would fully fund the school division's $219.58 million operating budget request. Her motion was supported by Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and Supervisor Bob Wells. The plan would include $97.5 million in county funding — a roughly $4.6 million increase in local tax dollars from the current fiscal year.
When her motion ended in a 3-3 tie, Vice Chairman Doug McCarthy made a motion to support budget scenario C, which would provide about $95.4 million in county funding — a roughly $2.5 million increase in county tax dollars from the current fiscal year but about $2.1 million less than the school division requested. Supervisors Josh Ludwig and Blaine Dunn supported McCarthy's motion.
Supervisor Shawn Graber did not attend the meeting.
With neither side willing to budge, the board delayed voting on the school operating fund until its April 27 meeting.
Neither scenario would result in a $22 million reduction in the School Board's funding request, which was the plan supervisors advanced last week on a 4-3 vote. That proposal drew strong reaction from the public.
About 375 people attended Wednesday night's meeting in the County Administration Building, most of whom supported fully funding the school budget. Because capacity in the board room is capped at 260, more than 100 people waited outside in the hallway. About half of the attendees wore red to show solidarity with the school division.
The citizen comments portion of the meeting lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours, with about 50 people addressing the supervisors, including parents, students, teachers and school officials who urged the board not to withhold the $22 million. Others urged the supervisors to demand more budget transparency from the school division.
At the supervisors' budget work session last week, Ludwig, Dunn, McCarthy and Graber supported a scenario that would have reduced requested county funding of the school division's operating budget from $97.5 million to $75.5 million, a difference of $22 million, which the county would put in reserves. If the School Board provided a line-item budget and the supervisors deemed the funding requests justified, some or all of the $22 million could be allocated to school needs later in the year. If not, the $22 million would be allocated to other county needs. Withholding $22 million would represent a $17.3 million reduction in county funding from the $92.89 million provided to schools this fiscal year.
The supervisors who wanted to withhold the $22 million have maintained that school officials do not provide them with budget information that is detailed enough.
On Wednesday night, Shawnee District resident Jennifer Gaylor told the supervisors that such a cut or withholding would mean schools can’t adequately plan for teacher contracts — making it hard to retain teachers and attract new ones.
“The schools would struggle to fill the vacancies we have now and the expected vacancies after this year,” Gaylor said. “My daughter is a junior at Sherando, and four of her six teachers are not coming back next year.”
Gaylor added that the student-to-teacher ratio would continue to grow without new teachers as the county’s population increases.
Last week, FCPS Superintendent David Sovine said a $22 million reduction would be the equivalent of eliminating 293 teacher positions or a 16% across-the-board salary reduction for all school division employees.
Frederick County Middle School Principal Jerry Putt told the supervisors the county is in a “very, very favorable financial position” and questioned whether they were good stewards of taxpayer dollars by “attempting to hold the schools hostage" by withholding $22 million.
“You will proceed to talk about how much you appreciate teachers and all they do while at the same time presenting ideas that are clearly not supportive of the work teachers are doing,” Putt said. “Please do not patronize public educators in this community. They see right through it. I want you to know that your actions hurt people.”
Millbrook High School student Hal Grigsby, who started an online petition opposing the $22 million reduction that got more than 5,500 signatures, said he “has never been so disappointed in an elected group.” He told the supervisors the potential cuts were not intended to help children but rather advance an “unreasonable political agenda.” He accused them of being afraid of students who "speak and think for themselves, adding, "You as a white board want so badly to feel marginalized” and disputed that critical race theory is being taught in county schools.
Opequon District resident Addie Jones asked the board to fully fund the school budget and “stop the grandstanding.” Shawnee District resident Jason Tresidder told the crowd to remember the supervisors who threatened to withhold funds when they are up for re-election. He said he intended to run against Ludwig in 2025.
Opequon District resident Joel Cosner, who has taught in Frederick County Public Schools since 2015, said he thought there was “validity” in the budget information sought by the supervisors.
“However, when my personal vocational and family well-being are on the line in this situation, I am incredibly discouraged at the way some of you are going about accomplishing that,” Cosner said. “If this is the way that you are going to choose to lead our locality, I will have to say that I personally will no longer see a future or a long-term vision for myself for my future family and Frederick County.”
McCarthy disputed how he and some of the other supervisors had been characterized during the meeting.
“Each individual supervisor has the right and a duty to speak up and ask questions or challenge the status quo when they have a concern,” McCarthy told the crowd. “That is part of the representative process that underlies our form of government. It’s unfortunate that just because a representative raises a concern that challenges the status quo or critiques a process that that supervisor is deemed by many to be an enemy of the institution.”
McCarthy and Ludwig previously said that even with a $22 million reduction in county funding, the school division's operating fund would increase.
The division's operating fund for the current fiscal year is $194.975 million and $219.58 million is being sought in fiscal 2023, a $24.6 million increase. By subtracting $22 million from $219.58 million, the supervisors argued the schools' operating fund would still be higher than last year’s at approximately $197.58 million.
But McCarthy, Dunn and Ludwig said Wednesday they had numerous conversations over the past week with School Board Chairman Brandon Monk, School Board member Bradley Comstock and other school officials, who pointed out that much of the additional $24.6 million was restricted in how it could be spent.
McCarthy said he had been in “constant communication” with Monk and Comstock, who addressed many unanswered questions about the school budget.
“I can say without any hesitation that those two gentlemen accomplished more in the past seven days and provided more information — more accurate and complete information than we’ve gotten in five years that I’ve been on the board,” McCarthy said. “I’m extremely grateful to them for their willingness to work with me these past several days.”
McCarthy said Comstock and Monk acknowledged that the budget process could be improved. They have committed to meeting with the supervisors earlier and “more often” as the school budget is developed. He also said they would support a process that would get the School Board more involved in unbudgeted expenditures.
“And they discussed a proposal that would contain clear language forbidding the teaching of CRT in our school system,” McCarthy said. “And I’ll be clear, they both stated that they don’t believe it’s being taught. So they had no fear of saying they would forbid CRT, and I commend them for at least having that conversation.”
McCarthy further stated that Monk and Comstock clarified how much state and federal funding is contingent upon a local match or tied to mandates.
“It is because of the work done and the progress made over the past several days that I cannot justify holding $22 million aside from the budget,” McCarthy said. “After my discussions with Mr. Monk, Mr. Comstock in our deep dive into the numbers, I am of the mind that I now must consider, simply, the relative merits of the schools' requests versus the other competing needs of the county. And I am convinced, once again, that scenario C best balances the requests of schools and the needs of the other county departments.”
Scenario C would give the school division an additional $2.5 million in county dollars, but it falls shorts of the additional $4.6 million in scenario A.
Under scenario C, the $2.1 million not going to the schools would go to transportation needs.
In recent years, the county has struggled to obtain funding for major road projects through Smart Scale — Virginia’s data-driven prioritization method to fund road improvements.
McCarthy told The Star after the meeting that the county would likely have more success in securing funding through Smart Scale if it already has some money set aside for road projects.
But McCann-Slaughter, Wells and DeHaven insisted it was crucial to fully fund the school’s requested operating budget, with Wells saying, “It’s the right thing to do.”
With the supervisors at an impasse on the school budget, they decided unanimously to approve everything else in the county's budget, passing a $337.5 million spending plan that includes no real estate tax increase and a reduced personal property tax of $4.23 per $100 of assessed value. The board decided to reduce the personal property tax rate because the value of most vehicles up to 10 years old has risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and increased consumer demand. If the tax rate had remained $4.86, most county residents would have faced significantly higher personal property tax bills
After the meeting, Sovine said he was glad the $22 million reduction seemed to be off the table. But he said he still believes the supervisors need to fully fund the school division's proposed operating budget. He said scenario C would not result in staff layoffs, but he said it would force the School Board to choose between filling 58 new positions or providing staff with a salary increase. He said scenario C does not allow for both.
