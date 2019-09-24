WINCHESTER — Virginia Farm Bureau video producer Burke Moeller was in Frederick County last week to film a segment for the bureau’s TV show “Real Virginia,” which highlights the state’s agriculture industry.
“Real Virginia” airs on PBS station WVPT. The segment on Frederick County will air at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10.
“It’s basically a show designed to promote agriculture,” Moeller said. “It’s aimed at the suburban viewer who may not be quite as connected to agriculture as maybe they once were or ever. It’s just a way for us to kind of remind people and reinforce the importance of agriculture.”
A different locality in Virginia is spotlighted each month.
For the Frederick County segment, apple growers Phil Glaize Jr. from Glaize Orchards and John Marker from Marker-Miller Orchards were interviewed, as well as Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Mark Sutphin and Steve Black, president of the Frederick County location of the Virginia Farm Bureau.
One of the common themes Moeller heard during his interviews is that it is becoming more common for agricultural land to be repurposed for commercial or residential uses. He said there is an influx of people moving to the county from the D.C. area, which sometimes clashes with the need for agriculture.
“Agriculture still remains a big part of the economy here,” Moeller said. “It’s not a waning industry or anything like that, but with the growth coming from the D.C. suburbs, there is more tension now.”
He added that a statewide trend is to find ways to add tourism elements to farms and agriculture, as many farmers today cannot financially survive just by growing crops or raising cattle.
After the episode airs on WVPT, it will eventually be uploaded to the bureau’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.
