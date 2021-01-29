Frederick County high school coordinators of student activities have been emphasizing that schedules are in a constant state of flux, and this week has been a clear example of that.
The football and volleyball schedules released by James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando on Tuesday only had them playing each other during their fall season, which will run from March 29 to April 27.
But as right now, that’s no longer the case — they’ll have the opportunity to play some of the other five Class 4 Northwestern District schools, and in the case of James Wood football, a school from outside the district in Goochland.
Further conversations with the other five Class 4 Northwestern District schools, the partial overlap of the Frederick County and Virginia High School League fall seasons, and the VHSL’s creation of the “Championships + 1” model made the updated schedules possible. The Frederick County schools will play some of the other five district schools during the “Plus 1” window.
As of now, each of the Frederick County football teams will play four games, while the three volleyball teams will have eight play dates — six Frederick County tri-competitions, and two dual matches against other district teams.
The VHSL created the “Championships + 1” system as a way to give teams that don’t qualify for their respective region competitions a chance to participate in more interscholastic events. Each team’s VHSL competition schedule in this condensed 2020-21 school year is approximately 60 percent of their schedule in a normal year.
Handley, Culpeper County, Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty are the five Class 4 Northwestern District schools that have chosen to compete in the VHSL fall season, while the three Frederick County schools chose to delay interscholastic competition due to COVID-19 concerns. VHSL football practice starts on Thursday (the first competition date is Feb. 22) while volleyball practice starts Feb. 15 (the first competition date is March 1).
In both football and volleyball, the top two teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District will take on the top two teams from the Dulles District in the Region 4C semifinals. The three Class 4 Northwestern District teams that don’t make the Region 4C semifinals will match up with the three Frederick County schools in the “Plus 1” window. For football, these games will take place April 9 or 10. For volleyball, two dates will be in play to face two different opponents (April 8, which is two days after the district semifinals, and April 13).
Details on who will play who, and where, have yet to be determined, in large part because no one knows which non-county schools will be involved in the “Plus 1.”
But in football, for example, if Culpeper, Fauquier and Kettle Run missed the Region 4C playoffs, you could see James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando each play one of those three on April 9. In volleyball, whichever team you play on April 8 will be different from the one you play on April 13. If James Wood plays Culpeper on April 8, they would play a different team that didn’t make the Region 4C semifinals on April 13.
The following are the football schedules as things currently stand for the three teams. Millbrook and Sherando agreed to play each other twice.
James Wood: April 2, at Goochland, 7 p.m.; April 9, TBA; April 15, vs. Millbrook, 6 p.m.; April 21, at Sherando, 6 p.m.
Millbrook: April 2, at Sherando, 6 p.m.; April 9, TBA; April 15, at James Wood, 6 p.m.; April 27, vs. Sherando, 6 p.m.
Sherando: April 2, vs. Millbrook, 6 p.m.; April 9, TBA; April 21, vs. James Wood, 6 p.m.; April 27, at Millbrook, 6 p.m.
Millbrook CSA Scott Mankins said the Frederick County CSAs have been constantly looking at ways to enhance their schedules.
“We’ve been working on this non-stop, every day, weekends included,” Mankins said. “Somebody has an idea, we’re constantly on the phone or texting or emailing, ‘Hey, we haven’t thought about this yet, let’s try this.’ We’re not trying to put something down to move on to the next thing. We’re given a window of time, we’re trying to maximize the opportunities, and make it as a good of an opportunity as possible. In these instances where we’re able to bring different opponents into it, we want to do that.”
James Wood football will open with Goochland, which competes in the James River District. That district has two schools that have decided not to compete in the VHSL fall season. In addition to James Wood, Goochland will also play Class 4 Northwestern District foe Liberty.
“We were fortunate to find somebody,” James Wood CSA Craig Woshner said. “There’s benefits to playing locally as far as the teams not having to travel very far, but it’s nice to have four different opponents on our schedule.”
Woshner added a lot can change with schedules in the next few months, not just for Frederick County schools, but for many schools around the state because of the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.
Whatever those changes are, one thing athletic directors will try and do is make the most out of their scheduling parameters.
“With volleyball, we got a little bit creative,” Mankins said. “Let’s do the [tri-competitions] when we’re playing each other so that all three of us are playing and nobody’s sitting at home.
“It’s not normal, but we’re excited that our teams are going to get to play. We hope that they enjoy what season we’re going to put forth.”
Earlier this week, the Frederick County CSAs released schedules that will allow cross country and competition cheer to join the VHSL fall season on March 1 and compete in the postseason. Details for the golf schedules are still being worked out.
