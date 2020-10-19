WINCHESTER — Local businesses and nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus pandemic have another chance to receive grant money from Frederick County.
Round Two of the county’s COVID-19 Business/NonProfit Grant Program will open Friday at 8 a.m.
Grants of $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 will be awarded to Frederick County businesses and nonprofits adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that have 2019 annual gross revenues of at least $30,000 but less than $3 million. According to a press release from the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, Round Two eligibility is expanded to include nonprofits located outside of Frederick County.
Grant amounts for nonprofits located outside of Frederick County will be awarded on a sliding scale based on the percentage of Frederick County residents served and 2019 revenues, the release says. For example, a nonprofit with $500,000 in gross revenues for 2019 that can document 50% of their service goes to Frederick County residents could qualify for a grant of $5,000. Businesses and nonprofits that received grants in Round One are ineligible for grants in Round Two.
Seventy Frederick County businesses and nonprofits received grants in Round One, totaling $662,500. Total allocated funding for Round Two is $500,000, which includes the remaining $337,500 from Round One and an additional allocation of $162,500.
Funding is provided through Frederick County’s Coronavirus Relief Funds under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Grant recipients will be chosen by a random drawing of all eligible and certified applications if total applicant requests exceed the $500,000 in budgeted funding. Businesses may use the grant money to be reimbursed for expenses directly related to the immediate impacts of COVID-19. Receipts or proof of qualified expenses must be provided to receive payment.
Completed applications may be submitted online beginning 8 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at YesFrederickVA.com/CovidGrants. Applications may be mailed to the Frederick County EDA, 45 E. Boscawen St., Winchester, VA 22601. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 30.
Incomplete applications will impact a business’ eligibility to receive grant funds.
Application details, including full eligibility requirements, grant category information, and grant terms and conditions may be found at YesFrederickVA.com/CovidGrants.
Applicants will be notified by the Frederick County EDA via email on or around Nov. 20 as to whether they are receiving a grant award.
Questions regarding the program should be sent to covidgrants@yesfrederickva.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.