Three years after joining thousands of localities suing national pharmaceutical companies and distributors over America's opioid epidemic, Frederick County is poised to receive a second wave of settlements.
This time, the funds are from several retail stores, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies — Teva, Allergan, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS and related corporate entities — that contributed to overdoses induced by prescription painkillers. Teva Pharmaceuticals is a multinational drug company based in Israel, while Allergan is an American pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops, manufactures and markets brand-name drugs and medical devices.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding to recover the locality's share from a series of lawsuits. The settlements provide significant sums to state and local governments to help recover from the past harm suffered because of the opioid epidemic and to help fight the ongoing impact the epidemic continues inflicting on public entities, the memorandum states.
The county will receive money both directly and indirectly via the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority over several years. While the amount Frederick County will receive is unclear, Virginia is expected to receive $425 million. Based on population and impact, Frederick County is set to receive 1.277% of the final amount.
After federal litigation, the five defendants agreed to provide over $18.7 billion to state and local governments that suffered damages stemming from the opioid epidemic. The defendants will also be compelled to change their business practices in meaningful ways.
In October of 2021, supervisors adopted a separate memorandum of understanding approving the county’s participation in a proposed settlement of opioid-related claims against McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen and their related corporate entities. The county received at least $300,000 from these defendants last year and will receive an approximate average of $100,000 annually through 2038.
The previous settlement was structured so the county's share is received on an annual or semi-annual basis, and the new settlement is similarly arranged.
There have been two overdose deaths this year in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. In 2022, there were 31 overdose-related deaths, according to the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition. That's down from 33 fatal overdoses in 2021 — fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid that has fueled overdoses nationwide, was cited as the root cause of many of those overdoses — while 2020 posted a record high of 53 overdose deaths in the region. There were 27 fatal overdoses in 2019.
