WINCHESTER — Frederick County plans to apply for a grant to help improve high-speed internet access in areas of the county that need better broadband service.
A news release states the county government will seek funding from the 2021 Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Telecommunications Initiative.
Based on a map provided by Frederick County Information Technology (IT) Director Scott Varner, most parts of the county that are underserved by high-speed internet are in the Back Creek, Gainesboro and Stonewall districts. Numerous residents in these districts have complained to the county’s Board of Supervisors that their lack of reliable internet service makes it difficult to work from home (telework) and for students to complete online school assignments, both of which have become increasingly important in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
A “request for information” has been issued by the county to invite qualified internet service providers to partner with it in applying for the grant as part of a public-private partnership, with the internet service providers determining the cost to expand broadband service in the county.
The network would be designed to serve customers at speeds of 25 Mbps download and better in all unserved/underserved areas of the county. The project is contingent upon receiving a grant.
According to Varner, the statewide initiative has been allotted $19 million in grant money. Frederick County won’t know how much it needs to expand broadband service until it receives responses from internet service providers.
Grant awards are usually announced in February, Varner said.
There’s no estimate on when the expanded broadband coverage could become available in the county.
“There is no way to know until we see some plans from the [internet service providers],” Varner said in an email to The Star. “The county would like to see it as soon as possible.”
The county will receive public comments on this project until the close of business on Aug. 16. Comments may be submitted to Scott Varner, Director of Information Technology and GIS, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, or email them to svarner@fcva.us, or call 540-722-8261. All comments will be submitted with the application.
