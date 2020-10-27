WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Transportation Committee on Monday unanimously agreed to procure up to six electronic speed signs for the Sheriff’s Office.
The electronic signs will be attached to existing speed limit signs in areas of concern to increase driver awareness about how fast they are driving. The signs will be paid for with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) funds for safety projects in the county.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop told the committee that the signs display the actual speed a vehicle is traveling and flash a strobe if the speed limit is exceeded. The signs also gather traffic and speed data while in use.
It has not been determined where the signs will be placed, but Sheriff’s Office Lt. Warren Gosnell said areas that could benefit include multiple streets within The Ravens and Oakdale Crossing subdivisions, streets within Cantor Estates, and Clydesdale Drive, Farmington Boulevard and Channing Drive. He added that there are many areas in the county where homeowners associations and residents are asking for help to reduce speeding.
Gosnell said the signs can be moved as needed. He said if drivers repeatedly speed past the signs, the Sheriff’s Office can use the data to send more deputies to patrol high-risk speeding areas.
“It’s not just a display. It's data recording,” Gosnell said. “One of our plans is to put our displays up at the beginning of a stretch of road and have our black box that we currently have farther down the stretch and then compare the two and see if someone comes through here, sees their speed is 35 in a 25 [mph speed limit], when they hit the next recorder have they slowed down. Is it having any type of effect? It’s also something that tells the citizen that we the Sheriff’s Office are addressing their problem. Because sometimes right now when we put our plain black box out they don’t know it’s there. That’s the whole point. We want a true survey of what’s going on.”
Each sign costs approximately $2,560. Any maintenance would be the responsibility of the Sheriff’s Department.
Also at the meeting, Bishop gave the committee an update on the proposed Renaissance Drive extension, which the county has been planning for years but has not been able to get off the ground due to funding challenges.
Renaissance Drive is located in Kernstown, west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11). The project aims to provide an alternate access to Valley Pike and reduce congestion in the Kernstown area. It involves building a two-lane road from the existing intersection of Renaissance Drive and Prosperity Drive and extending Renaissance Drive west across the CSX railroad tracks to Shady Elm Road.
In February 2019, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to eliminate a four-lane bridge over the CSX railroads tracks and replace the bridge with an at-grade crossing to reduce the project's costs. Constructing the extension with a four-lane bridge would cost $9.74 million. It was estimated in 2019 that a two-lane road with an at-grade crossing would cost $3,081,692. As of last spring, the county had secured about $3.6 million for the project, with the money coming from multiple proffers offered by developers and revenue-sharing funds from VDOT.
According to the county’s capital improvements plan, the project would cost an estimated $4.1 million. But Bishop said on Monday that the estimated cost may shift again. The county wanted to do an open cut method of excavation to install drainage pipes to prevent flooding on the extended road. CSX would not allow open cut excavation.
County staff plans to meet with CSX and VDOT officials today to discuss possible alternatives. Bishop said the county will almost certainly end up in a place where the new cost estimate is over budget, but “it’s too soon to say how much.”
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Stonewall Supervisor and Committee Chairwoman Judith McCann-Slaughter and committee members James Racey and Gary Oates.
