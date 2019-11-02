Name: C. William Orndoff, Jr.
Running for: Treasurer (unopposed)
Age: 63
Political affiliation: Republican
Occupation: Treasurer
Education: Bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? Lifelong resident
What makes you the best candidate? I believe that leadership roles are the corner stone of any well-managed office. During my tenure as your treasurer, I have had the privilege to serve as president of the Treasurers Association of Virginia and currently serving on the Legislative Committee. Serving in these capacities has provided opportunity to bring about innovation to Frederick County Treasurer’s Office. The Frederick County Treasurer's Office has been recognized as an Accredited Treasurer’s Office by the Treasurers Association of Virginia and the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia.
I believe that the process of collecting taxes includes both fairness and convenience for all taxpayers. We strive to find solutions to outstanding taxes. We offer payment plans and various alternative payments i.e.: credit cards, ACH, on-line e-checks to mention a few.
As your Republican candidate, I appreciate your support on election day.
Salary/length term: $162,765 annually/four years
Note: Orndoff has been treasurer since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.