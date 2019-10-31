WINCHESTER — A new hub has been added to the Frederick County government’s website to give people a bird’s-eye view of some of the large transportation projects taking place.
People can visit fcva.us/roadprojects and scroll down for a rolling tour of the county’s transportation projects.
“We have a number of large-scale projects underway in the county and we think this is a great way to help people stay on top of the progress of the projects,” John Bishop, Frederick County Planning and Development Assistant Director for Transportation, said in a news release.
The site, which launched last week, currently features updates on a project to extend Crossover Boulevard to Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522), the Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) widening project, Renaissance Drive Phase II, and the U.S. 50 /Independence Drive intersection. The site provides the project cost, funding sources, photos and plans, and other information pertinent to each project.
Bishop said more projects will eventually be added to the site.
