WINCHESTER — Frederick County will host a transportation forum at Winchester Regional Airport on Tuesday so residents can voice their thoughts and concerns about various issues impacting county roads.
The forum will be 6-8 p.m. in the airport’s terminal building at 491 Airport Road. The public will be able to view plans and presentations on upcoming road and transportation projects and discuss matters with county planners, Virginia Department of Transportation staff and Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization staff.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said several state and local officials are expected to attend, including Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, 29th District. Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, Commonwealth Transportation Board member Mark Merrill and most of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Bishop said the forum is “a golden opportunity to interact not only one-on-one with transportation staff and VDOT but also state and local leaders on transportation issues that citizens may have concerns about.”
Bishop will talk about the newly opened Crossover Boulevard and upcoming county road projects and applications. He also expects a presentation from Winchester Regional Airport Executive Director Nick Sabo about the airport and future airport projects.
Last year’s forum was canceled due to the pandemic. The event typically attracts 50-100 attendees.
“We definitely want that opportunity to speak with citizens and hear what they think and what their concerns are,” Bishop said.
