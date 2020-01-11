WINCHESTER — Frederick County Administrator Kris Tierney told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night that if it doesn’t raise real estate taxes, the county will not be able to fund new positions and capital requests and will have to reduce requested operating costs by more than $4 million.
Tierney’s announcement came during the first fiscal year 2021 budget work session.
The county expects to have an additional $4.7 million in local tax revenue in the upcoming fiscal year, according to a presentation by Tierney and County Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler. If there are no tax increases, $2 million of this revenue would be set aside for the county’s general fund, while $2.7 million would go to the school division. Historically, Frederick County Public Schools has received 57% of the local funding, while the county general fund has received 43%.
Another $1.6 million in additional revenue is expected from various county programs.
The county’s current real estate tax is 61 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Shiffler reminded the board that last year the county’s revenues benefited from a tax reassessment. Although the 61-cent rate remained unchanged for fiscal 2020, most county property owners ended up paying higher taxes, as property values increased an average of 5.78% during a 2019 reassessment. As a result, $3.4 million in additional revenue was generated for the county in FY20.
For the upcoming fiscal year, however, the county will not have the benefit of money gained from a reassessment.
The county’s general operating fund for the current fiscal year is $197,546,413. Tierney said that for the upcoming fiscal year, there is $15.3 million more in capital requests than the current general fund budget would allow. These proposals include $6.8 million for an update to the county’s public safety radio system, $1.3 million for Sheriff replacement vehicles, $1 million for sheriff equipment and radios for replacement vehicles, $400,000 for an eight-bay steel building for the Sheriff’s Office, $1.1 million for portable radios for public safety employees, $2.3 million for the Snowden Bridge Park development and $800,000 for the design of an indoor aquatics center. According to Tierney, these requests would not be able to be funded without a tax increase.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn suggested having a referendum to determine how much interest there is an indoor aquatics center. Tierney said a referendum is an option. During a Parks and Recreation Aquatics Master Plan committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Jon Turkel said that 1,147 people responded to an online questionnaire asking if they would use an indoor swimming pool and 97% of respondents said they would.
Shiffler said the county had an additional $7.7 million in operating requests for FY21. Without any tax increase, more than $4 million of these would not be funded.
There are 37 new positions being requested this year at a cost of $3.9 million. The vast majority of these positions are public safety-related, with 11 requested positions for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and 16 for Fire and Rescue. Tierney said most of the proposed positions have been approved by the Human Resources Committee, but lack funding. Shiffler said it would take at least a 4-cent tax increase to fund all of these positions. A 1-cent tax increase generates $1 million in revenue for the county.
The Frederick County Public Schools division has yet to submit its proposed budget to the county. However, Tierney reminded the board of several items of importance to the school division including the opening of Jordan Springs Elementary School, an increase in debt service, Cost of Living adjustments, staffing and other capital requests.
It remains to be seen how much funding the state will provide the county this year.
Tierney told the board members that if they wish to not have a tax increase, he will have to start striking new positions and capital requests from the upcoming budget.
“So that’s something that’s really impossible to ignore,” Tierney said. “I know some of you are diametrically opposed to a tax increase, and I understand that, but that’s where we are.”
The Board of Supervisors will have another meeting to discuss the budget on Jan. 15 at the conclusion of the Finance Committee meeting. The budget work session meeting is expected to begin around 8:30 that morning.
