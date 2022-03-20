A Frederick County woman was charged with domestic assault after allegedly brandishing a shotgun and destroying household items with a sledgehammer and baseball bat.
Justin Snapp reported that his wife, Alana Snapp, was destroying items at their Fawn Drive home Friday evening, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Warren Gosnell. Justin Snapp also reported that his wife had a shotgun and threatened to kill them both and shoot police officers.
Alana Snapp was detained without incident where she was found outside of the home upon sheriff’s deputies’ arrival, according to Gosnell. She was charged with domestic assault and brandishing a firearm.
Justin Snapp confirmed that a shotgun found inside the home was the weapon his wife brandished and threatened him with.
