WHITE HALL — A man sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound during a domestic dispute on Friday.
Police were called to the home of Catherine Elizabeth Funk in the 3300 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road at 12:18 a.m., according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Quinton S. Kuhn of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He wrote that the man had a small stab wound on the left side of his body as well as a busted lip and a small cut on his forehead. The injuries were photographed by Kuhn.
Kuhn said the man reported being attacked by Funk, and a witness related to Funk verified his account. He said Funk resisted being searched at the scene.
The complaint didn’t say if a knife was eventually found or what the fight was about. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, didn’t return a call or email on Wednesday regarding the attack.
The 40-year-old Funk — whose criminal history includes numerous convictions for public intoxication and a single count of offender escape — was charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault. Funk is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. She was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.