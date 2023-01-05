Despite a recent number of adoptions, Frederick County’s Esther Boyd Animal Shelter is crowded.
“If anyone is thinking of adopting a pet, this would be a great time to contact the shelter,” said Karen Vacchio, the county’s public information officer. “It’s a tough situation over there. It has escalated this year.”
There are currently 56 dogs at the shelter; the average is 36. Some of the 48 kennels can be divided, which limits the amount of space for each dog, but allows for more dogs. The kennels are stressful for many canines, especially when they are crowded.
Eighty-six cats are at the shelter at 161 Fort Collier Road, up from 70 at this time last year. According to an email from Vacchio, shelter staff say the number of cats is manageable, as it has 115 cat cages in different areas.
People who need to surrender a pet “should call the shelter for helpful resources prior to bringing their pet to the shelter,” Vacchio wrote. “Staff will help them and will take the pet if necessary but at this time would prefer to be the last resort for owner surrenders as the number of strays coming in remains constant.”
According to a recent post on the shelter’s Facebook page, shelter employees are reaching out to animal rescue groups “to see if some animals can be transferred to those organizations.”
It’s not just Esther Boyd that’s experiencing a higher intake of animals. “This seems to be a nationwide issue,” Vacchio noted.
At the Winchester SPCA on Featherbed Lane, Executive Director Lavenda Denney said the shelter has experienced higher intake, especially of dogs. She estimated that the facility had about 550 dog intakes in 2022 compared to 381 in 2021.
The SPCA, which can accommodate 27 dogs, has not had to restrict intake because steady adoptions have “allowed us to move dogs through even if intake is higher,” Denney said.
Denney added that 46% of the Winchester SPCA’s intake is related to housing issues, such as a situation in which a person moves somewhere that does not accept pets.
The Clarke County Animal Shelter on Ramsburg Lane in Berryville is filled with more than 50 cats and 11 dogs,” according to a recent Clarke County government social media post.
For more information about adopting a pet, contact the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter at 540-667-9192, the Winchester SPCA at 540-662-8616 or the Clarke County Animal Shelter at 540-955-5104, or follow them on Facebook.
