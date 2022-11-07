Frederick County will host its annual Transportation Forum on Thursday to update the public on transportation-related projects.
The forum will be held at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, in the board room.
“It’s an opportunity to get everyone together and talk about transportation issues. Transportation is a front-and-center issue for a lot of the community, whether it’s truck traffic or signaling intersections,” Frederick County Senior Planner Tyler Klein said. “And it’s an opportunity to see how officials are addressing transportation needs.”
Expected to attend the forum are representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization, as well as Frederick County planning and transportation staff. State representatives also will be in attendance.
There will be presentation about the Va. 37 project, which seeks to alleviate traffic congestion in the county by building the road’s eastern bypass.
“It’s been on the county’s books for decades,” Klein said.
Emphasis will be placed this year on funded projects, such as the Red Bud Road realignment and other transportation improvement projects. County officials will have maps of projects and will be available to answer questions from the public after the presentation.
Thursday’s transportation forum will be the sixth one held by the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.