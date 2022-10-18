Frederick County Public Schools' on-time graduation rate exceeded state averages for the 10th consecutive year, according to a press release.
The division's three high schools combined for an average rate of 94.6% in 2022, which ran above the statewide average of 92.1 percent for the year.
“The Frederick County community should take great pride in its school division as well as the teachers, administrators and support staff who serve our students and their families each day," said Interim Superintendent John Lamanna.
"To have a nearly 95 percent on-time graduation rate despite the many challenges faced over the past few years due to the pandemic reflects not only the perseverance of students and their families, but also the perseverance of teachers and staff," he said.
Frederick County Public Schools have scored increases in this rate for four years in a row. The Class of 2019 logged an on-time graduation rate of 92.8 percent, followed by a figure that climbed to 93.3 percent the next year.
The 2022 on-time graduation rate for James Wood High School was 94.7 percent, Millbrook 93.5 percent, and Sherando High School 95.8 percent, according to averages provided by the Virginia Department of Education. Therefore, the average individual rate for each of the three high schools in the county bettered Virginia state averages.
Winchester Public School's on-time graduation rate was 87.1 percent in 2022, according to Maggie McCampbell Lien, Public Information Officer for Winchester Public Schools.
On-time graduation rates are calculated by dividing the number of in a class receiving a diploma in 2022 by the number of students who entered the ninth grade in 2018-2019, accounting for transfers in and transfers out.
The Virginia on-time graduation rate provides flexibility for students with disabilities and English Language Learners, according to a press release from Frederick County Schools.
"Another important factor has been a focus on developing relationships with students and their families in order to better identify individual student needs and help them overcome any challenges that may make earning a diploma within four years of entering the ninth grade difficult," Dr. Lamanna said.
The dropout rate, determined by students and have discontinued school, at Frederick County Public Schools was 3.3 percent for the 2022 class, compared to the state average of 5.2 percent that year.
