WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Transportation Committee unanimously voted Monday to add its priorities to the county’s Capital Improvement Plan — a document that guides the county’s development for the next five years.
The Board of Supervisors will decide in the spring whether to approve the Transportation Committee's recommendations. The plan is updated annually to help the supervisors with budgeting, but it's only advisory. Just because a project is listed in the plan doesn't guarantee it will receive funding.
For transportation, the number one funded priority is widening and making safety improvements on Fairfax Pike (Va. 277), which has an estimated total project cost of $35.9 million. The project, which is underway, involves constructing a four-lane divided roadway beginning at Interstate 81 and continuing to Double Church Road. The project would include realignment of Aylor Road to align with Stickley Drive.
Once completed, the project will address congestion in the southern part of the county and address development to the surrounding areas. In June, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded an $18.2 million construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton for the widening of Fairfax Pike. The contract value on the 0.74-mile-long Fairfax Pike widening project has a fixed completion date of June 1, 2023.
The widened stretch of Fairfax Pike will be able to accommodate projected traffic until 2038. The current average daily traffic count is 14,566 vehicles per day. That is projected to increase to 23,428 by 2038, according to VDOT’s website.
Other top funded priorities include:
- A $34.1 million project to replace the structurally deficient bridge at I-81 Exit 313 and add limited capacity improvements. The bridge at U.S. 17/50/522 (Millwood Pike) is reaching the end of its service life and needs to be replaced.
- A project to extend Renaissance Drive, located in Kernstown, west of Valley Pike (U.S. 11). The project aims to provide an alternate access to Valley Pike and reduce congestion in the Kernstown area. It involves building a two-lane road from the existing intersection of Renaissance Drive and Prosperity Drive and extending Renaissance Drive west across the CSX railroad tracks to Shady Elm Road. The proposed CIP estimates the project will cost $4.1 million, although Assistant Planning Director John Bishop said that number is likely to increase.
- A $476,644 project to extend the right-turn lane for eastbound Va. 277 at the intersection of Va. 277 and Warrior Drive.
The most expensive unfunded priority recommended for inclusion in the CIP is a $750 million project to extend Va. 37 east around the county. The second most expensive unfunded priority is $234 million to relocate I-81's Exit 307 farther south to reduce congestion in the Stephens City area. Neither project has an estimated construction date.
