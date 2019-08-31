WINCHESTER — The 119 exotic and agricultural animals seized from Wilson’s Wild Animal Park on Aug. 15 will not be returned to the zoo.
On Thursday night after hearing nearly 12 hours of testimony, Frederick General District Court Judge Charles Foley ruled that owner Keith Wilson cruelly treated, neglected or deprived the animals of adequate care. As a result of the ruling, Attorney General Mark Herring’s Animal Law Unit took custody of the seized animals.
The court also ordered Wilson to allow animal control officers, an agricultural veterinarian and an exotic animal veterinarian to inspect his property at 985 W. Parkins Mill Road and any animals remaining at the zoo every 90 days for one year.
Wilson has 10 days to appeal the ruling and 30 days after filing an appeal to turn in the $300,000 bond required for an appeal. The money is to pay for the care of the animals while they’re in state custody. Wilson and his attorney said on Friday they could not say if he will appeal.
Thursday’s hearing was to determine whether Wilson had violated state law and whether he should have custody of the seized animals. During the hearing, several animal welfare experts and members of law enforcement were called to testify what they witnessed during the Aug. 15 seizure and on prior visits to the park.
Virginia State Police — with assistance from Herring’s Animal Law Unit, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement offices around the state as well as animal welfare experts — seized 119 animals from the park on Aug. 15 following a court-approved search to explore allegations of animal cruelty. The park, which had been open since 1976, has been closed since Aug. 15.
The prosecution for the case was led by K. Michelle Welch, senior assistant attorney general and head of Herring’s Animal Law Unit. All of the prosecution’s witnesses said they saw an insufficient amount of food, water and adequate living space for most of the zoo’s animals. The apparent lack of water was troubling to the experts because of the hot summer temperatures.
Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Christine Boczar and Lt. Julie Heffler of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office testified that they found a dead lemur and a dead cat wrapped in cloth inside one of the two freezers at the park’s gift shop. The freezer with the dead animals also contained Blue Bunny ice cream and wrapped raw meat. Welch displayed photos of the animals in the freezer during the hearing.
Wilson testified Thursday that he wasn’t going to sell the ice cream from that freezer but did intend to feed some of the animals with it. The cat and lemur were placed in the freezer because he hadn’t had the chance to bury them yet, he said.
Dr. Ernesto Dominguez-Villegas, hospital director of the Wildlife Center of Virginia and adjunct professor at Virginia Tech, testified that many of the animals lacked “enrichment” to keep their minds active and that the two Asian bears were on a concrete floor enclosure filled with feces and no food. The bears had a big tub of water full of algae and mosquito larvae. Birds displayed to the public at the park were missing feathers and had flaky dry skin.
Video footage on display in the courtroom showed that the barn on the property contained a dark room with various birds. Dominguez-Villegas said the room had the “intense smell of ammonia” as well as the strong smell of feces and urine. He found rodents in the bird cages and found food bowls filled with bird droppings. The two macaws had “severely overgrown” beaks that made it difficult for them to consume their food and water.
Dominguez-Villegas said there was not adequate enough space for one tiger, let alone the three that were living in the enclosure at Wilson’s. He saw no food or water in the enclosure.
Wilson was represented by attorney Gary Baise, a principal with the law firm of Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz out of Washington, D.C. Baise said there was water inside the tiger den, which could not be viewed by park visitors.
Dr. Samantha Moffitt of Virginia Veterinary Centers said the sheep should have had their wool sheared for the summer weather. The wool was embedded with feces, which Moffitt said attracts flies and maggots and could lead to skin infection. She said most of the seized goats had a discharge in their eyes and mouth. All goats were given emergency treatment, including a baby goat with an injured ear.
Darren Minier, assistant director of animal care, conservation and research at the zoo in Oakland, Calif., said the lion enclosure had rotting meat with maggots that could give the animals a disease if they were to eat it.
Wilson said he and his nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua, who works at the park, regularly clean and feed the animals. They both said they were unable to feed or provide water to the animals on Aug. 15 because the seizure was taking place. They also said they would have cleaned the feces-filled feeding areas and would have thrown out any rotten meat they discovered in the cages but didn’t have the chance to do so because of the seizure.
Randy Francis, wildlife permits manager with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, refuted most of the negative claims about the park. VDGIF did recommend in 2017 that Wilson expand the tiger enclosure — which Wilson never did.
Welch pointed out that Francis had not checked up with Wilson’s since late 2017 to see if any improvements were made to the park.
Dr. Trevor Collins, a Middletown resident and the veterinarian for Wilson’s, testified that he goes to the park about once a month and frequently talks to Wilson. He said he never witnessed any abuse or insufficient food. Collins, who is not an expert in exotic animals, said he had not looked at the primates in “many years” and has never been called out to examine birds. He said he has treated a tiger injured by another tiger and that he has treated camels earlier this year for internal parasites. Collins said he is usually accompanied during his visits by Wilson or Wilson’s nephew.
Spotsylvania County Animal Control Officer Sgt. Richard Samuels testified that he asked Wilson on Aug. 8 for an inventory of animals and was told by Wilson that he kept the inventory in his head.
Baise said the search and seizure of the park is based on “deliberate falsehoods and lies” about Wilson and a “reckless disregard for the truth.” He believed Welch failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wilson had neglected, mistreated or abused animals. He said Wilson does not have unlimited sums of money like national zoos and that he is trying the best he can. He asked the judge to return the animals to Wilson. The park brought in about $250,000 in revenue last year, Wilson testified.
Welch told the judge that the case ultimately is “about the animals” and compared their living conditions at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park to dungeons. “We can’t lose sight of them today,” she said.
Although Judge Foley said he was sympathetic to Wilson and the possibility that he could be put out of business without the animals, he ultimately sided with the Attorney General’s Office. However, he denied Welch’s request to ban Wilson from owning any animal for five years.
Michael Kelly, director of communications for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, said Friday that the animals are being cared for by animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partners. He said the two macaques seized had to be euthanized because the monkeys are a highly infectious species that can carry contagious diseases.
. “He said the two macaques seized had to be euthanized because the monkeys are a highly infectious species that can carry contagious diseases.”
How did he come by this “highly infectious species”? Why aren’t they banned if they “can” carry contagious diseases. Fire Marshall comes every year to look at schools and make sure they are safe. Is there no one who checks on these places? Health dept? Animal control? Why is it always left until there is total upheaval and loss. Ultimately it’s about the care of the animals who can’t care for themselves in captivity. It should never be allowed to get this bad at a public place. Not only for the animals, but for the humans as well. It’s sad for all concerned.
