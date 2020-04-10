WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to deny a conditional-use permit (CUP) for a 150-foot monopole telecommunications tower near Sherando Park and Old Dominion Greens housing subdivision.
Shentel and North Carolina-based TowerCo sought to construct the tower on a four-acre property at 107 Emory Court near Stephens City. The plan initially called for a 195-foot tower, but the height was reduced following opposition from neighboring property owners.
Frederick County Planning Director Mike Ruddy reminded the board that the county’s Planning Commission recommended in January that the supervisors deny the permit.
Of the 62 comments submitted by residents about the tower for a public hearing on Wednesday night, most were against it. Two people who spoke at the hearing said they opposed the tower.
The main complaint about the tower was that it would be an eyesore for nearby property owners and people who use Sherando Park. Others said Old Dominion Greens already has sufficient cellphone service.
“Think of riding your mountain bike in a nice, wooded setting only to eventually be confronted with a tower that is as high as a 14-story building,” county resident Dan Oman wrote in an email to the supervisors. “Residents of the Old Dominion Greens (ODG) subdivision whose back lot lines are as close as 335 feet from the tower will find that their park view includes a 150-foot eyesore.”
Old Dominion Greens resident James Kveglis sent the supervisors an email saying there is a petition with more than 250 signatures of residents against the CUP. Among his reasons for opposing the tower were concerns about cancer, aesthetics and negatively impacting property values.
“These homeowners made a choice to make this community their home, which did not include a 150-foot cell tower in their backyards,” Kveglis said. “If the cell tower was built prior to development, then the choice would have been for them to make, not someone else.”
Telecommunications towers in the county are a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground. Towers in excess of 50 feet require a conditional-use permit.
Winchester attorney Ty Lawson, who was representing the applicants, said that if Shentel and TowerCo. could not build the 150-foot tower, they would need to build 16 50-foot towers to provide the same level of service as one 150-foot tower. He also said the tower should not impact Sherando Park and that properties that do not have quality cell and internet service are “disadvantaged and devalued.”
Lawson added that the COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the importance of telecommunications. “Schools have been canceled, work is being performed online and at home. Churches are closed and are providing services online and much of the workforce is working from home. And, of course, social connecting is online.”
The supervisors denied the permit application based on feedback from the public and not seeing a need for a tower in that area of the county.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber. J. Douglas McCarthy and Gene Fisher participated remotely.
(3) comments
Alex, you're 100% correct!!
"“Think of riding your mountain bike in a nice, wooded setting only to eventually be confronted with a tower that is as high as a 14-story building ... "
Enough to make a man clutch his pearls, for sure.
An eyesore? Yet... everyone wants coverage. This location is perfect for the carriers. With this denied, the carriers will be required to build two cell sites. Some understand and some don’t. However, I’m sure those that don’t understand will be first in line for the new Apple iPhone.
Alex Blasscyk
Main Stream Telecom II, LLC
