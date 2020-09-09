WINCHESTER — 7-Eleven and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Operation Chill.
A media release from Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland states the national convenience-store chain is giving hundreds of coupons for free Slurpees to members of his department. Any child who encounters a deputy will be given a coupon good for one small Slurpee while supplies last.
“With a simple Slurpee coupon, the Operation Chill program lets local officers connect with kids and recognize their good behavior, which is essential to creating long-term positive relationships,” 7-Eleven CEO and President Joe DePinto said in the release. “Since 1995, 7-Eleven distributed millions of Slurpee drink coupons to kids across the country.”
This year, 7-Eleven is donating 1.5 million Slurpee coupons to more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies nationwide. Several hundred coupons are earmarked for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and should be available this week.
“We are always looking for ways to help our deputies build strong relationships and connections within our county,” Millholland said in the release. “The Operation Chill program makes it easy to interact with kids in a positive way.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, children are encouraged to follow safety guidelines when interacting with deputies.
Operation Chill began in 1995 in Philadelphia and has since expanded to hundreds of localities across the country. More than 23 million Slurpee coupons have been handed out to children during the program’s first 25 years.
(2) comments
Slurpees.....mmmmmmm!!! Blue Raspberry slurpees....ahhhhhhhhhhhhh! BRAIN FREEZE!!![scared]
Excellent community policing!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.