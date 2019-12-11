WINCHESTER — Before each of Jessie Westman’s art classes at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, she does a meditation exercise with her students.
On a recent day, she and a group of kindergarten students recited a mantra.
“My mantra,” she said.
“My mantra,” they repeated.
The brief exercise continued, with Westman and her students echoing statements back and forth, including “I am positive,” “I am creative,” “I am mindful,” “I am amazing” and “I am an artist.”
Meditating helps provide an opportunity to center her students, Westman explained.
“A lot of our kids come in and stuff happened, so they kind of need a minute to gather themselves,” she said.
Westman was recently named the Blue Ridge Region Elementary Art Teacher of the Year by the Virginia Art Education Association. She has been an art teacher for about 15 years and has worked at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Winchester for the past five years.
She chose to become a teacher because she wants to be a positive force in children’s lives.
“I’ve always loved art. It’s just been my outlet,” Westman said. “It sounds silly, but I wanted to make a difference.”
In November, Westman made a presentation to the Winchester School Board on her efforts to implement the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in her classroom. The plan, adopted in 2015 by 193 countries, aims to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities and protect the planet by 2030. She told board members she teaches as a form of social responsibility and believes there’s a place in the classroom to teach empathy and values.
“A truly global education teaches children how to interact responsibly with the Earth and the citizens of the Earth, so it shows children even more that we’re all equal, that they have power to make those changes,” Westman said in her presentation.
Frederick Douglass Elementary Principal Stephanie Downey said the school is “so fortunate” to have Westman as a teacher.
“She is a passionate teacher who not only teaches students to love art, but incorporates important global themes and perspectives into her instruction,” Downey said in an email to The Star. “Her classroom is a creative, student-centered, project-based learning environment, a great place for our children to learn each day.”
Self portraits are among Westman’s favorite type of art lesson. Recently, she did a lesson with fourth-grade students asking them to create Keith Haring-inspired posters for a social cause of their choosing. In another lesson, she had her students design a city of the future. Each design was required to incorporate clean transportation and sustainable energy.
Westman said she likes lessons where she can learn more about a student and what they care about.
“We teach them that they do have a say,” Westman said during an interview. “At some point, they’re going to be leading, and hopefully they’ll learn to have that voice and speak up for what’s right.”
She said some of her students may grow up to be artists, but most probably won’t. She hopes at the very least to give them some tools to help them deal with their emotions.
“Learning how to meditate or breathe when they’re feeling something, to me that’s a really important part of teaching that’s bigger than just art,” Westman said. “And I hope my students feel a little bit calmer and like they’re in control of themselves when they leave, because I think that’s really powerful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.