WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority still hasn’t secured a new grocery store to move to Frederick County. Still, Executive Director Patrick Barker is “optimistic” that something will happen soon.
During a joint meeting between the EDA and the Board of Supervisors, Barker said that since June of 2021, EDA staff has been trying to encourage additional grocery stores to locate in Frederick County. The EDA sent each targeted grocery store an opening letter with an infographic and conducted follow‐up phone calls and emails.
Stores the EDA reached out to include Aldi, Whole Foods, Mom’s Organic Market, Safeway, Amazon Fresh, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Wegmans, Weis Markets, Publix and Harris Teeter.
According to Barker, the EDA staff attempts to contact each grocery store monthly. Of the grocery store chains that responded, two have expressed a moderate level of interest — actively looking for locations in a larger geographic area, including Frederick County. Four said Frederick County was part of their long-term market consideration, while one had no interest.
“I will say, I’m overly optimistic that something will happen sometime soon,” Barker said. He said he’s not sure “who that is, where that is, when that is” but added, “the conversations have been good.”
Also at the meeting, the EDA board updated the supervisors on the EDA’s accomplishments within the past year. This includes the return of the Widget Cup and Worlds of Work expo, the successful launch of a talent recruitment website (https://www.liveloveshenandoah.com) and the success of FredCoEats Restaurant Week — an event designed to elevate the county’s food economy and introduce people to restaurants and foods they might not know about.
The EDA will prioritize partnering with appropriate local and regional partners to create solutions for current and projected workforce needs in the upcoming year. It will also work on making various county properties “ready to go” for businesses that would like to locate to the area. Supporting agribusiness and collaborating with the Winchester Regional Airport are other significant priorities.
EDA Board member and Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks said one of the strengths of Frederick County is “a strong school system” and that quality schools play a significant factor when businesses decide where they want to locate. In addition, he said employees want to know where their children are going to school.
“One of the things I would ask, I would really encourage our community to continue supporting those schools,” Fairbanks said. “We have a great system today, but we need to make sure that we continue not holding where it is. But we need to advance it, knowing that we want Frederick County to be a leader in Virginia.”
EDA member Rick Till said he was concerned that “the acrimony between the Board of Supervisors and the school board” could have a “chilling effect” bringing companies to Frederick County. He said a perceived lack of support for public schools could cause companies to look elsewhere.
He encouraged the Board of Supervisors and School Board to work together, “avoid political agendas,” and try “to find the best solutions for kids, which I think all of us want.”
