WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority has launched redesigned versions of YesFrederickVA.com, the EDA's principle website for economic development, and ExploreFrederickCareers.com, an EDA sub-site and home of the EDA's Career Pathways program.
YesFrederickVA.com provides information on key industry sectors, targeted sectors for growth, a database of available commercial and industrial property, and data, including major employers, labor statistics, cost of living, and recent business locations and expansions.
ExploreFrederickCareers.com showcases Frederick County's efforts in workforce development, serving as the event website for the EDA's annual Widget Cup© competition as well as regional partnership efforts like the Business & Education Workforce Initiative and Worlds of Work.
During a Nov. 7 EDA meeting, EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker said websites are one of the key tools the authority uses in attracting the attention of businesses. He said the websites are how a lot of companies view and assess the EDA before they make contact. Because of this, he said it is imperative that “our website be state-of-the-art.”
This is the first redesign of the websites since 2016. The redesigned websites were developed by Granicus, a provider of modern digital government solutions.
The new versions are designed to be easier to navigate, and be more user friendly. The updated website will also cost less. EDA Marketing Manager Wendy May said that in 2016, the EDA spent $18,000 for the redesign of both websites. The 2019 redesign cost $13,600.
EDA board members have called the website “beautiful” and “very well done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.