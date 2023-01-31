The Frederick County Economic Development Authority has been awarded a $7.23 million grant from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP).
The EDA will use the restricted funds to bolster electrical and sanitary sewer capacity at the Valley Innovation Park site at 831 Shady Elm Road to ensure the industrial park is an enticing option for businesses.
The VBRSP’s goal is to identify, assess and improve the readiness of industrial sites with at least 100 developable acres in the western corridor of the Commonwealth.
Valley Innovation Park has the potential to hold 2 million square feet of industrial buildings. It is owned by Peterson Companies and is zoned for industrial use. The industrial park spans 150 acres, with 120 acres of project-ready land bays. It is located south of the American Woodmark facility.
Bioscience and advanced manufacturing are the sectors sought for such spaces.
“By putting infrastructure in place today, it makes it less risky for a company. We have a list of EDA target industries, and we want to be as competitive as we can for these projects by taking down risk factors,” said EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker. “Access to project-ready sites, like Valley Innovation Park, is identified as a top priority in site selection by companies.”
Barker said Peterson Companies, a real estate developer in the Washington, D.C., area, is open to straight land sales and build-to-suit opportunities.
The property at Valley Innovation Park has been rough graded, meaning the ground has been prepped for construction.
On Jan. 16, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) announced $90 million in VBRSP development grants for 21 sites — including dollars for Valley Innovation Park. The governor called this level of site-development funding “unprecedented.”
“Prepared sites drive economic growth, and we have to move faster to attract new businesses. We are hitting the accelerator to build a best-in-class business environment so the Commonwealth can compete to win, and I have included the necessary additional funding for the VBRSP in my proposed budget,” Youngkin said in a press release.
While the VBRSP has existed for years, “What the governor did is he added substantial money to give it (the program) a financial push. This is one of Virginia’s Achilles’ heels — not having tons of business-ready sites,” Barker said.
Peterson Companies has been in negotiations with several different companies about moving into the planned park, according to a February article in The Star.
“There’s a lot of readiness and a lot of flexibility built in,” Barker said.
With 50 years of experience, the Peterson Companies website says it is one of the D.C. region’s largest privately-owned real estate developers. Their portfolio includes National Harbor, Fair Lakes and Fairfax Corner.
The EDA applied for the grant. “Grants are considered on a competitive basis and made at the discretion of the VBRSP Project Review Committee and the Funding Approval Committee,” states the Virginia Economic Development website.
Programs under the purview of the EDA, with its three full-time employees, are business retention, business attraction, business climate and administration, as well as talent engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.