WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority unanimously voted to give the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center [SBDC] $15,000 to offer bilingual counseling services in Spanish to Frederick County businesses.
EDA executive Director Patrick Barker said the county EDA annually provides $28,000 in funding to the SBDC. In the past two years, he added that the SBDC assisted nearly 400 businesses which resulted in over 50 new jobs and nearly $8 million in capital investment for Frederick County.
Last month, SBDC Executive Director Christine Kriz and local business owner and SBDC staff member Diana Patterson pitched the request for bilingual counseling services to the EDA board. They said it would benefit not only the Spanish-speaking businesses owners, but also the county’s economy as a whole.
Patterson, who provides bilingual translation and interpretation services related to business and legal matters, explained how language barriers have created hurdles for many local businesses and these services have helped close various gaps to success. Patterson, who immigrated to the United States from El Salvador and earned her citizenship a couple of years ago, wants to assist other immigrants.
Thanks to an additional $15,000 in funding from the City of Winchester, the SBDC has added 61 clients since July 2020. These Winchester clients previously would not have been able to have been served appropriately due to a language barrier.
The SBDC has found approximately 1,000 Hispanic businesses in Frederick County. The center believes the additional $15,000 could help more Frederick County businesses obtain appropriate licensure, improve their business and improve tax revenue for Frederick County.
“The plan really is to help them get properly licensed and all of the other aspects to make sure the revenue comes to Frederick County and they are doing business the right way in the Commonwealth,” Barker said.
The Small Business Development Center believes the amount of money these clients will put back into the tax base and economy in Frederick County will more than cover the $15,000 investment. The EDA Board of Directors supported the investment, in large part based on the success of Winchester’s bilingual program.
“I do believe this sort of initiative is part of our mission,” said EDA board member Stanley Crockett. “It is part of economic development, it is a very interesting and different sort of initiative, but I’m liking it.”
Later during the meeting, Barker revealed that the Worlds of Work Expo has been pushed back from the fall to the spring. The event, which draws thousands of students from various school divisions, gives children the opportunity to explore career options. Barker said the event was planned to be held at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center at Shenandoah University. Several school districts, however, began pulling out of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously it’s a big program for us, it’s a great program for the businesses to engage our youth,” Barker said. “We are hoping the times will allow us to do it in the spring.”
The EDA also held a closed session for what the meeting’s agenda described as “the discussion and consideration of the acquisition of real property for a public purpose, or of the disposition of publicly held real property, where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the Authority.”
After the closed session, the EDA voted to indefinitely postpone responding to a letter of intent to purchase a 4.56-acre parcel of land owned by the EDA. The property is sandwiched between Hope Drive and Papermill Road. Barker declined to reveal who was interested in purchasing the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.