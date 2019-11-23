WINCHESTER — For next year’s presidential election, the Frederick County Department of Elections will make sure there are enough ballots for all of the county’s voters.
On Thursday night, the electoral board unanimously recommended a $188,732 budget for the next fiscal year — a $34,588 increase from the current year’s budget. The majority of the new costs are associated with hiring additional poll workers and additional materials — including more paper ballots. The budget must first be approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors.
Frederick County experienced a few hiccups during the Nov. 5 election when paper ballot shortages and other glitches led to delays, long lines and frustrated voters at numerous polling places.
Rich Venskoske, director of elections/general registrar, told The Star that polling locations ran out of ballots because he didn’t order enough. Usually in election years that proceed a presidential election, 25% to 30% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. With those percentages in mind, Venskoske ordered enough ballots for a voter turnout of 35%. His decision was approved by the Frederick County Electoral Board.
However, there were ballot shortages in all 21 precincts since 42% of the county’s 59,551 eligible voters ended up voting. Venskoske told the electoral board on Thursday night that all of the complaints about this year’s election have been addressed.
“One of the good things is that people are pretty understanding given the fact that they had to wait,” said Electoral Board Secretary Tom Reed. “You read about areas in this country where people riot and get crazy and do things.”
Venskoske said that for the November 2020 elections, he would order at least 70,000 paper ballots. Although this is 10,000 more ballots than the number of voters, additional ballots will be ordered in the event that voters incorrectly mark or damage their paper ballots. The projected cost of next year’s paper ballots is about $24,000.
According to Venskoske, some voters complained that the voting location at the James Wood High School cafeteria “is such a walk for people” and that next year he will try to get the voting relocated to the school’s gym. Also, Greenwood Elementary had a closed gate that prevented handicapped people from being able to drive right up to the school’s front door. Venskoske said he will make sure that gate is open for the next election.
This year, there were 155 poll workers. Venskoske expects to hire 240 poll workers for next November. In addition, the General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year that will allow people to vote one week before the election, with no excuse required. The early voting period may be extended even further, as the Virginia State Board of Elections is recommending that the state create a 45-day early voting window for next year’s elections.
Attending the meeting at 107 N. Kent St. were Chair Marie Straub, Vice Chair Craig Lambert and Secretary Tom Reed.
