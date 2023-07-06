The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department has announced the line-of-duty death of a recruit firefighter as flags fly at half-mast at the county's public safety building.
Ian T. Strickler, who was a member of Recruit Class #14, suffered a sudden medical event Wednesday morning and later passed away at the Winchester Medical Center, according to a Facebook post.
His passing is being treated as a line-of-duty death with all associated honors and recognitions based on his family’s wishes, the post continues.
"On behalf of Fire and Rescue Chief Steven A. Majchrzak, it is with profound sadness that we announce the Line-Of-Duty Death of Recruit Ian T. Strickler who passed away this morning at 09:52 am at Winchester Medical Center," the post states.
Recruit Class #14 started training on July 3.
Funeral arrangements are pending, and Strickler's family has requested privacy as they mourn his passing, the post states. More details will be provided as they become available, the post continues.
This is the second line-of-duty death the department has experienced this year and only the third in its history.
On April 23, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Chester T. Lauck, 66, died at Winchester Medical Center after suffering a cardiac event at his home. Several hours earlier he had taken part in firefighting operations for a brush fire on Back Creek Road in Gore.
In February 2012, 21-year-old Zachary Whitacre was killed in a fire truck crash while responding to a blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.