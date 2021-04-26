WINCHESTER – A man suspected of stabbing his brother and two stolen car suspects accused of leading police on high-speed chases were among those indicted by a Frederick County grand jury on April 8.
The stabbing occurred in an apartment in the 800 block of Locust Street in Stephens City and was called in at 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to police, who said the brother of Rahmyne Dave Campbell was found on the outside porch covered in blood. "I identified the suspect Rahmyne Dave Campbell who admitted to stabbing his brother and choking him during a fight," Stephens City Police Officer Chris A. James wrote in a criminal complaint.
James didn't list a motive for the fight. Campbell, 18, of the 200 block of Sherando Court, was charged with malicious wounding and strangulation.
The first chase began around 9 a.m. on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) near Brucetown Road on Dec. 11. Deputy Eric C. White of the Frederick county Sheriff's Office wrote in a criminal complaint that he ran the plate of a northbound vehicle and it was reported stolen. When White activated his lights and siren, the driver fled at speeds of over 90 mph and passed vehicles while driving north in the southbound lanes. The driver fled into West Virginia where he was arrested by West Virginia State Police.
The driver was identified as Michael Ray Wilson, 45, of the 2600 block of Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson. After Wilson was advised of his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, White wrote that Wilson "told me he ran because the [vehicle] was stolen and he did not have a license." Wilson was charged with eluding police, the second or subsequent offense of driving while a habitual offender, and receiving stolen goods.
The second chase began around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Stickley Drive and Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) on Jan. 6. Deputy William Koelker wrote in a criminal complaint that he spotted a stolen four-door Honda Civic. When he activated his lights and siren, Koelker said the driver fled at over 100 mph in areas where the speed limits are 35, 45, and 55 mph. The driver ran two red lights and crossed the double line numerous times to pass oncoming vehicles.
The driver was apprehended in Clarke County and identified as Robert Lee Stern Jr., 42, of the 5200 block of Mulberry Terrace in Stephens City. Stern, whose driving record includes convictions in 2018 for eluding police and reckless driving, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, reckless driving in excess of 80 mph, and two counts each of disregarding a traffic signal and improper lane changing.
Also indicted were:
- Travis Lee Adams, 31, of the 400 block of Tinderbox Lane in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.20 on Dec. 18.
- Chidozie Michael Arah, 24, of the 9300 block of Limestone Place in College Park, Maryland, accused of fradulently obtaining a prescription on Oct. 4.
- Rachel Marie Ardinger, 32, of the 100 block of Flynn Drive in Front Royal, accused of conspiracy to commit larceny, stealing property with intent to sell, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny and trespassing between Oct. 1 and Nov. 27.
- Takeira Jeanette Barley, 24, of the 1400 block of Clairborne Street in Danville, accused of obtaining money by false pretense and two counts of check fraud between Feb. 24-26.
- Lashay Samantha Boyd, 32, of the 4200 block of Sedgewick Circle in Portsmouth, accused of obtaining money by false pretense and two counts of check fraud between Feb. 24-26.
- Christopher Clayton Brown, 34, of the 100 block of Gilmore Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Nov. 6, 2019.
- Victoria Ann Callis, 38, of the first block of Fletcher Court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on Dec. 24, 2019.
- Amanda Marie Castelan, 30, of the 3900 block of Hudson Street in Baltimore, accused of fentanyl possession on June 24.
- Shelby Lynn Cave, 37, of the 1800 block of Burnt Factory Road in Stephenson, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 13.
- Delontae Albert Clark, 43, of the 100 block of Shutter Street in Charlestown, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26.
- Roger Lee Corley, 51, of the 300 block of Smithfield Avenue in Winchester, accused of two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on Jan. 7.
- Heather Nicole Craig, 33, of the 8100 block of Strawberry Lane in Falls Church, accused of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer on Jan. 1.
- Marcus Lome Dahn, 25, of the 8500 block of Kirkley Glen Lane in Charlotte, North Carolina, accused of of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on Dec. 7.
- Sean Jarred Davis, 29, of the 1600 block of Wentworth Avenue in Baltimore, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance and drug possession while in a jail or prison on April 18, 2020.
- Jamal Lorenzo Davis, 28, of the 1000 block of Alsquith Street in Baltimore, Maryland, accused of cocaine possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of heroin with intent to distribute on Aug. 3, 2020.
- Anna Sophia Eckhardt, 21, of the 5600 block of Southhampton Drive in Springfield, accused of two counts each of grand larceny, conspiracy to grand larceny, and stealing property with intent to sell on Feb. 5 and March 4.
- Jane Elizabeth Finneyfrock, 64, of the 400 block of Surrey Club Lane in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on Sept. 3.
- Jaclyn Marie Fotta, 25, of the 120000 block of Willow Road in Hancock, Maryland, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 10.
- Wayne Richard Fowler Jr., 36, of the 200 block of Junction Road in Strasburg, accused of larceny on Dec. 9.
- Andrew Richard Gamber II, 38, of the 100 block of Hickory Hill Drive in Stephens City, accused of transportation of ammunition by a felon on April 2, 2020.
- Fredy Garcia Lopez, 42, of the 100 block of Smith Drive in Frederick County, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years, leaving the scene of an accident, impersonating a law enforcement officer, false identification and driving with a revoked or suspended license on Oct. 23.
- Aubrey D. Gaskins Jr., 36, of the 200 block of Sullyruth Court in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of driving under the influence, and cocaine and fentanyl possession on Oct. 7.
- Shannon Nichole Gilbert, 30, of the 100 block of Green Park Court in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl and methadone possession on May 12.
- Patrick Brian Goodman, 32, of the 400 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Dec. 2.
- Thane Curtis Goss Jr., 61, of the 100 block of Berkshire Circle in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while attempting to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on May 27 and attempting to defeat a drug test on Feb. 10.
- Justin Levi Griffin, 23, of the 100 block of East Fairfax Street in Berryville, accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while attempting to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon on May 11.
- Steven James Heslop, 28, of the 100 block of Riverview Avenue in Wheeling, West Virginia, accused of two counts of grand larceny on March 5.
- Michael Robert Jackson, 36, of the 800 block of Jordan Springs Road in Stephenson, accused of marijuana manufacturing on Aug. 1.
- Michael Jeriah James, 34, of the 400 block of Broadway Street in Quantico, accused of obtaining money by false pretense, check forgery and using a forged check between Feb. 24-26.
- Travis Raymond Jeffries, 26, of the 100 block of Coopworth Court in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine distribution and possession of a firearm while manufacturing or distributing meth on July 30.
- Paul Thomas Kennedy, 42, of the 4000 block of Midland Road in Midland, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license within 10 years on July 19 and the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence, the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license, and fentanyl and heroin possession on July 31.
- Martin Wayne Kennell, 35, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11), accused of oxycodone possession on Sept. 22.
- Christina Marie Kersey, 34, of the 100 block of Fidler Avenue in Frederick County, accused of eutylone possession on April 17, 2020.
- Adam Neal Lynn, 44, of the 100 block of Doe Trail in Frederick County, accused of amphetamine possession on Sept. 28.
- John William Malcolm, 53, of the 3300 block of Cold Stream Road in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, accused of failure to appear in court on March 5.
- Ray Lewis McDonald III, 30, of the 100 block of Pocono Drive in Stephens City, accused of methamphetamine possession on Oct. 29, 2019, fentanyl possession, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and drug possession in a jail or prison on May 14, and vehicle theft on Nov. 23.
- Michael Joseph McGuire Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Glendale Circle in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 14, 2020.
- Susan Rae Miller, 36, of the 100 block of Green Park Coast in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession on Aug. 13
- Gayla Lynn McIntosh, 33, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Frederick County, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny on Nov. 8.
- Holly Nicole Miller, 34, of the 300 block of Bufflick Road in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 21, 2020.
- Brian Keith Oates, 51, of the 300 block of Crest Circle in Frederick County, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on June 9.
- Shelby Marie Olson, 28, of the 3900 blockof Tedrick Boulevard in Fairfax, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 29.
- Matthew David Paugh, 21, of the 600 block of Fox Drive in Frederick County, accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer on Sept. 22.
- Khalil Zeonne Ragland, 19, of the 1200 block of 4th Street NE in Washington D.C., accused of prescription forgery on May 21.
- James Thomas Roberson III, 42, of the 800 block of Carpers Valley Road in Frederick County, accused of grand larceny between Dec. 25, 2019 and Jan. 23, 2020, grand larceny and two counts of possession/transportation of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 27, possession/transportation of a firearm by a felon on Jan. 31 and grand larceny on Feb. 12.
- James Philip Root, 29, of the 100 block of Hickory Hill Drive in Stephens City, accused of heroin possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while manufacturing or distributing heroin on July 18.
- Jeremy Cadarrell Clarence Saunders, 33, of the 400 block of Ripley Drive in Danville, accused of obtaining money by false pretense, check fraud and use of a forged check on Feb. 24-26.
- Christina Danielle Shanholtz, 33, of the 100 block of Omni Court in Stephens City, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years and possession of hashish oil on June 10.
- Ashlea Christine Sharp, 28, of the 2000 block of Taylor Grace Court in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 29.
- Tony Russell Shepherd Jr., 26, of the 300 block of West King Street in Strasburg, accused of malicious wounding on Nov. 24.
- Whitney Beige Shipe, 32, of the 100 block of Wolfe Spring Trail in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 18.
- Veronica Golden Showalter, 26, of the 300 block of Deer Run Lane in Gore, accused of fentanyl possession on May 14.
- Melissa Kay Silva, 50, of the 1600 block of South Braddock Street in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of larceny and two counts of check forgery between Jan. 1-10, writing a forged check and obtaining money by false pretense on Jan. 10 and writing a forged check on Jan. 11.
- Michael Charlton Snyder, 24, of the 500 block of North Loudoun Street in Winchester, accused of fentanyl possession on Sept. 3.
- Rusty Scott Sutherly, 44, of the 900 block of Swartz Road in Woodstock, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving after being declared a habitual offender and possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 26.
- Skyler Deshaun Taylor-Goode, 20, of the 100 block of Walnut Court in Stephens City, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 26, 2020.
- Conor Matthew Trayers, 20, of the 1200 block of Greenwood Road in Winchester, accused of dimethyltryptamine (a hallucinogenic drug) possession on Dec. 20.
- David Wayne Wagoner aka David Wayne Wagner, 44, of the 200 block of Buckingham Drive in Stephens City, accused of possession of methylenedioxymehtamphetmine (also know as Ecstasy or Molly) possession of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute on Oct. 31, 2018.
- Rachael Louise Waller, 33, of the 900 block of Summerfield Lane in Winchester, accused of fentanyl possession and possession of drugs in a jail or prison on Oct. 3.
- William Lee Warren, 23, of the 10000 block of Hampton Road in Fairfax Station, accused of conspiracy to grand larceny and two counts of grand larceny on Feb. 5, and the same charges on March 4.
- Travis Page Webber, 24, of the 700 block of Three Run Road in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of eutylone possession on Nov. 22.
- Daquaz Rashad Wilkins, 28, of the 100 block of Parkside Drive in Frederick County, accused of making a false statement on a firearms transaction record on March 18, 2020.
- Daniel Lynn Wines Jr., 34, of the 900 block of Orchard Avenue in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute on July 14.
- Joseph Wade Wines, age and address unavailable, accused of driving with an unregistered vehicle, driving with a revoked or suspended license, unlawful entry, tampering with aircraft, vehicle or vessel, trespassing, obtaining money by false pretense and three counts of grand larceny between Oct. 1 and Nov. 27.
- Vanessa Leigh Wright, 42, of the 300 block of Buckingham Drive in Stephens City, accused of shoplifting on Dec. 19.
