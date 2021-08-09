WINCHESTER — A man suspected of shooting in his home during a fight with his son, a driver accused of an accidental shooting during a traffic stop, and two motorcyclists suspected of leading police on high-speed chases, were among the 42 people indicted Tuesday by a Frederick Circuit Court grand jury.
The domestic violence-related shooting occurred on Aug. 14 in the home of William Scott Chaney in the 3500 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11). Police said Chaney’s son told them his father got drunk leading to an argument and fight resulting in the shooting. Seven 9 mm shell casings and several bullet holes were found in the home and a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was found in Chaney’s bedroom, according to police. The 59-year-old Chaney, who tested positive for gun shot residue, according to court documents, faces assault and battery, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon charges.
Police said three children and a police officer narrowly missed being shot during the traffic stop which occurred on Front Drive at the Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) intersection on April 5. Driver Daniel Zachary Cook, stopped for driving without license plates, said he was moving a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from the car’s center console to hide it when he accidentally fired it, according to police. The bullet exited the bottom of the Volkswagen past Deputy Austin Cilento and the children who were in the car’s backseat. Cook, 24, of the 1600 block of Purcellville, faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless handling of a firearm.
The first chase began began at 1696 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) on July 15 of last year when a deputy tried to stop a motorcyclist for speeding. The chase, which police said reached up to 100 mph, continued for up to nine minutes with the rider running multiple red lights. Police said the motorcycle was registered to Vernon Anthony Kelly III and found crashed behind his home in the 100 block of Reign Way in the county. They said Kelly, who denied being in the chase, had a fresh cut on his ankle. The 32-year-old Kelly was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, driving under the influence and disobeying traffic signals.
The second chase occurred on on Feb. 24 on Interstate 81 near exit 317 in Stephenson where the speed limit is 70 mph. Police said the northbound motorcyclist rode over 100 mph before crashing near exit 321 in Clearbrook. Police identified the motorcyclist as Garrett Vogel Baumgardner, 18, of the 200 block of Frederick Towne Drive in Stephens City. He faces eluding police and reckless driving charges.
Also indicted were:
Wendy Belen Baldivia-Martinez, 19, of the 1200 block of Circle Street in Frederick County, accused of assaulting a police officer on Dec. 30.
Rashaun Tyriek Barber, 30, of the 3600 block of Lockhern Drive in Baltimore, accused of cocaine and heroin possession with the intention to distribute on Aug. 26.
Charles Ralph Barton Jr., 57, of the 100 block of Holiday Drive in Winchester, accused of methamphetamine possession on Feb. 7.
Jonathan David Bensenhaver, 38, of the 700 block of Germany Road in Stephens City, accused of heroin and fentanyl distribution on March 20 and 21.
Robert Alexander Berry III, 19, of the 100 block of Woodrow Road in Frederick County, accused of stealing property with intent to sell, conspiracy to sell stolen property, destruction of property, entering a property to cause damage, possession of burglary tools and two counts of grand larceny on May 9-10.
Shane Eugene Bowling , 43, of the 6600 block of Winchester Road in Front Royal, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on July 2 and July 15, 2020 and Nov. 22, conspiracy to to commit shoplifting on Nov. 22, and counts of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting on Dec. 13, Dec. 15, Dec. 27, and Jan. 1.
Joshua Allen Bowyer, 43, of the 200 block of Shady Pine Road in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, accused of possession of fentanyl and destruction of evidence on March 18.
David Harrison Butts, 32, of the 100 block of East Fairfax Street in Berryville, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of distribution and three counts of possession of drugs in a jail or prison on March 2.
Jordan Mitchell Derry, 36, of the 300 block of Valley Mill Road in Frederick County, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute on July 22, 2020.
John Cletis Dolly, 43, of the 100 block of Woodrow Road in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance, the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting, two counts each of grand larceny and conspiracy to grand larceny and destruction of property and a single count of possession of burglary tools, property damage and trespassing with intent to commit property damage on May 9-10.
David Alan Donaldson, 41, of the 100 block of Cole Lane in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25.
Casey Southerland Feezle, 25, of the 100 block of Fenway Circle in Frederick County, accused of failure to appear in court on July 30.
Nicholas Eugene Glover, 30, of the 100 block of Ash Hollow Drive in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 15.
Donald Terry Gochenour, 66, of the 4800 block of Winchester Road in White Post, accused of methamphetamine possession on Nov. 4.
Connor Ryan Gordon, 21, of the 100 block of Donnegal Court in Frederick County, accused of possession of etizolam (an anti-depressant) on March 27.
Korda Austin Hill, 34, of the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane in Winchester, accused of breaking and entering, grand larceny, possession of stolen property with intent to sell and possession of burglary tools on May 9, 2020.
Richard B. Haymaker Jr., 60, of the 500 block of Brabant Drive in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years, and the second or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked or suspended license on April 30, 2020.
Bryan Zachary Hott, 34, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on April 2.
Jasson Raekwon Howard, 23, of the 100 block of Marlin Way in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance on Jan. 21.
Micah Zechariah James, 26, of the 100 block of Luxor Court in Bunker Hill, West Virginia, accused of three counts of electronic fraud on May 29, six counts on May 31, and five counts on June 1.
Katrina Pinkey Johnson, 36, of the 100 block of Williamson Place in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 26.
Sarah Charlena Jones, 29, of the 300 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in Front Royal, accused of the fourth or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within 10 years and the third or subsequent offense of driving with a revoked or suspended license within 10 years on April 18.
Brandy Dawn Lara, 40, of the 6900 block of South Middle Road in Mount Jackson, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 27.
Adrian Thomas Martin III, 33, of the 900 block of Old Jersey Mountain Road in Romney, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14.
Bradley Justin Martin, 38, of the 100 block of Ebenezer Church Road in Gore, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 3, 2020.
Derrick Terrell Newman, 48, of the 100 block of Lloyds Road in Frederick County, accused of credit card theft on May 27, identity theft between May 27 and June 21 and two counts of credit card fraud between May 27 and June 21,
Malik Absalam Peterson, 40, of the 100 block of Costello Drive in Winchester, accused of two counts of the second or subsequent offense of failure to register as a sex offender on Dec. 29 and a single count of the previous charge on Jan. 3.
Velvet Dawn Putnam, 29, of the 1300 block of Fairfax Pike in White Post, accused of oxycodone possession on Feb. 25.
Christopher Brian Ritenour, 34, of the 100 block of Brunswick Road in Stephens City, accused of shoplifting on Jan. 13.
George Nelson Ritter III, 45, of the 2400 block of Berryville Pike (Va. 7), accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on March 21.
William Bradley Runion, 25, of the 200 block of Farm Ridge Road in Front Royal, accused of reckless handling of a firearm and damaging personal property on Oct. 13.
Charles Leonard Shifflett Jr., 42, of the 200 block of West View Lane in Clear Brook, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence on Aug. 6, 2020.
Kendell Mackenzie Smith, 24, of the 200 block of Asheville Street in Morganton, North Carolina, accused of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance on June 20.
Heather Renee Teeters, 33, of the 13000 block of Stein Road in Hancock, Maryland, accused of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 9.
Jessica Kimberly Tison, 49, of the 1900 block of Hensley Road in Mineral, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Dec. 3.
Gladyeliz Troche Rodriguez, 22, of the 100 block of Fay Street in Winchester, accused of cocaine possession on June 9, 2020.
Rachel Elise Warholak, 31, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Winchester, accused of possession of a controlled substance on July 19, 2020.
Shawn Edward Washington, 41, of the 2300 block of Dominion Court in Albany, Georgia, accused of failure to appear in court on July 27.
