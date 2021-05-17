WINCHESTER — An alleged rapist, a child molestation suspect and a driver accused of leading police on a high-speed chase were among the 58 people indicted on May 5 by a Frederick County grand jury.
Andre Robert Israel is accused of raping a woman between Nov. 17-18, according to court documents. The 24-year-old woman said Israel entered her bedroom, according to a search warrant affidavit written by county Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark R. Dehaven. She said Israel told her he wanted to “snuggle” and she said no. She said he then groped her and performed oral sex on her against her will before penetrating her. Israel, address unknown, faces two counts each of rape and sodomy, five counts of sexual battery and a single count of sexual penetration. Israel remained a fugitive on Sunday afternoon.
The alleged molestation purportedly occurred on April 20. A girl told staff at the elementary school she attends that Edy Antulio Pojoy-Guzman repeatedly touched her breasts and vagina. Police said Pojoy-Guzman, 45, of the 100 block of Obriens Circle, admitted to touching the girl. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
The chase began at the northbound Interstate 81 entrance ramp by Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 17. Deputy Joseph T. Fletcher wrote in a criminal complaint that he tried stopping the driver for an equipment violation but the driver fled at speeds as high as 105 mph before exiting at exit 317 onto Martinsburg Pike (U.S.11). Deputies eventually ended the chase by boxing the driver in. He was identified as Theodore Albert Ledwell, 33, of the 200 block of Cloud Street in Front Royal. Ledwell, 33 of the 200 block of Cloud Street in Front Royal, faces eluding police, reckless driving, driving under the influence and driving with a revoked or suspended license charges.
Also indicted were:
Bishop Alexander Baker, 19, of the 100 block of Worsham Terrace in Frederick County, accused of marijuana manufacturing and possession of psilocyn (a hallucinogenic mushroom) on March 22, 2020.
Katherine Grace Boukus, 48, of the 900 block of Woodland Avenue in Winchester, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Nov. 11, 2019.
Gary Lynn Bowers Jr., 45, of the 3200 block of Hillcrest Avenue NW in Roanoke, accused of check fraud on Feb. 10 and two counts of check forgery on Feb. 11.
Felicia Mae Boyd, 34, of the 100 block of Paw Paw Court in Frederick County, accused of methamphetamine possession on July 19.
Garland J. Bright, 32, of the 100 block of Kearneysville, West Virginia, accused of motor vehicle theft on Nov. 13.
Shelby Lynn Cave, 37, of the 1800 block of Burnt Factory Road in Stephenson, accused of heroin distribution and conspiracy to distribute on Oct. 1.
Carlos Jesus Cazares, 42, of the 4200 block of West Wilson Road in Harlingen, Texas, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on March 11, 2020.
Micah Vincent Cheeves, 26, of the 100 block of Twinbrook Circle in Frederick County, accused of marijuana possession on July 17.
Bobbi Jo Costy, 47, of the 100 block of R.L. Hayle Lane in Vale, North Carolina, accused of methamphetamine possession on Nov. 4, 2018.
Kevin William Lindy Crown, 30, of the 2400 block of Gravel Springs Road in Star Tannery, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 18.
Jordan Mitchell Derry, 36, of the 300 block of Valley Mill Road in Frederick County, accused of heroin possession, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 1.
Caleb Allen Dickson, 23, of the first block of Snyder Avenue in Hagerstown, Maryland, accused of eluding police and cocaine possession on July 20.
Shawn Douglas Devlin, 26 and homeless, accused of possession of eutylone (a synthetic stimulant) on April 20, 2020.
Roseanna Maria Dinterman, 39, of the 100 block of Back Creek Road in Gore, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence in five years on April 3.
Katrina Nichole Fay, 32, of the 100 block of Green Lantern Leap in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13.
Casey Southerland Feezle, 24, of the 100 block of Fenway Circle in Frederick County, accused of embezzlement between Aug. 20 and Feb. 21.
Timothy Christopher Fusaro, 26, of the 100 block of Vista Manor Drive in Front Royal, accused of malicious injury by acid, lye or other caustic substance on Oct. 18.
Alisa Cheyenne Gunter, 37, of the 100 block of Twin Hill Circle in Frederick County, accused of fentanyl possession on July 20.
Timothy Ray Hartley Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Cool Springs Road in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of driving under the influence within five years and motor vehicle theft on Feb. 6.
Jonathan Merlo Hernandez, 26, of the 10000 block of Thoreau Court in Sterling, accused of shoplifting on Oct. 26.
Scott Matthew Higgs Jr., 25, of the 200 block of Milam Drive in Frederick County, accused of cocaine possession on Dec. 20, 2019.
Rafi Bin Jabbar, 42, of the 700 block of Jolly Avenue in Clarkston, Georgia, accused of methamphetamine possession on May 12, 2020.
Johnele Herman Jackson, 40, of the 1100 block of Allen Drive in Winchester, accused of possession of drugs in a jail or prison on April 3, 2020.
Leroy Samuel Jackson III, 54, of the first block of Autumn Lane in High View, West Virginia, accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 13.
Wilson Javier-Hernandez, 24, of the 100 block of Fox Court in Frederick County, accused of conspiracy to distribute LSD on July 8.
Courtney Rae Jenkins, 25, of the 6900 block of Delray Road in Delray, West Virginia, accused of grand larceny on March 5.
Donte Chaz Joyner, 38, of the 400 block of Hillview Drive in Linthicum, Maryland, accused of the third or subsequent offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and the third or subsequent offense of conspiracy to distribute on April 27, 2018.
John Howard Judd, 56, of the 2200 block of Taft Circle in Winchester, accused of attempting to purchase, possess or transport a firearm after being involuntarily admitted to a mental health facility on March 16.
Amy Yvonne Keefer, 27, of the 200 block of Buzzard Acres Lane in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of heroin and methamphetamine possession on Aug. 11, 2019.
Jene Kirkman, 29, of the 700 block of Dill Avenue in SW in Atlanta, accused of credit card theft on Nov. 6.
Martin Wayne Kennell, 35, of the 3600 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, accused of failure to appear in court on April 22.
Carlin Nathaniel Kulp, 31, of the 100 block of Harman Place in Stephens City, accused of the second or subsequent offense of driving under the influence and obstruction of justice on July 1.
Leonard Christopher Mack, 52, of the 2100 block of First Avenue in New York City, accused of credit card fraud on Nov. 6.
Jared Paul Milliron, 38, of the 200 block of Chief Lane in Dry Fork, West Virginia, accused of the second or subsequent offense of fentanyl possession on Jan. 26, 2020.
Samantha Elizabeth Misdom, 32, of the 1800 block of Ungers Store Road in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on Oct. 1.
Carrie Lynne Mitchell, 29, of the 100 block of Fox Court in Frederick County, accused of three counts of the second or subsequent offense of LSD distribution on June 23.
Nerlin Orlando Montes-Meijia, 28, of the 16000 block of Stansbury Avenue in Detroit, accused of abduction on Aug. 24.
Mary Elizabeth Moore, 39, of the 300 blockof Maylee Lane in Berryville, accused of methamphetamine possession on Oct. 15, 2018 and April 23, 2019.
Daniel John Moreno, 51, of the 2600 block of Coal Mine Road in Strasburg, accused of methamphetamine possession and possession with intent to distribute on Aug. 22, 2019.
Jared Ornelas, 22, of the 200 block of Bentley Avenue in Frederick County, accused of LSD possession on Dec. 29, 2019.
Solange Renee Pantoja Turner, 30, of the 600 block of Farmington Boulevard in Frederick County, accused of leaving the scene of an accident on Oct. 22.
Chad Wayne Phillips, 38, of the 100 block of Showtime Drive in Inwood, West Virginia, accused of possession of etizolam (an anti-depressant) on Oct. 7.
Joseph Edward Pullen, 43, of the 100 block of Smith Drive in Frederick County, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 31.
Jerrell Antonio Ray, 32, of the 100 block of South Loudoun Drive in Baltimore, accused of heroin possession on Oct. 7, 2019.
Davonta Deanthony Roberts, 26, of the 300 block of Virginia Avenue in Winchester, accused of embezzlement on Aug. 2, 2019.
Philip Prescott Rockwell, 28, of the 100 block of Wright Drive in Frederick County, accused of abduction on Jan. 1, 2019.
Clay Douglas Rosenberry, 41, of the 300 block of Andrews Road in Strasburg, accused of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on Sept. 28.
Sierra Monet Saunders, 20, of the 4700 block of Melbourne Road in Baltimore, accused of eutylone possession on May 30.
Dorothy Rebecca Sealock, 45, of the 500 block of Village Drive in Hedgesville, West Virginia, accused of shoplifting on Aug. 29.
Michael Anthony Swanigan, 45, of the 100 block of Quinton Oaks Circle in Stephens City, accused of the third or subsequent offense of shoplifting on Dec. 13.
Diquan Montez Thompson, 27, of the 100 block of Thornton Street in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, accused of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 23.
Anthony L. Tincher, 35, of the first block of Karen Drive in Shanks, West Virginia, accused of fentanyl possession on March 10, 2020.
Ernest Warren Jr., 55, of the 800 block of Maryland Avenue in Martinsburg, West Virginia, accused of cocaine possession on Sept. 14, 2019.
James Earl Warren, 34, of the first block of Morain Street in Front Royal, accused of grand larceny on Nov. 27.
Tiffany Danielle Williams, 38, of the 1800 block of Smartz Road in Woodstock, accused of methamphetamine possession on Sept. 28.
