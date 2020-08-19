STEPHENS CITY — A Frederick County man is accused of firing gunshots inside his home in the 3500 block of Valley Pike (U.S. 11) during a domestic dispute about 9:35 p.m. Thursday.
Bullet holes and seven shell casings from a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol matching the one located in William Scott Chaney’s bedroom were found in the home, according to the criminal complaint of Deputy Cody W. Vorous of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Erick Chaney, Chaney's son, said his father was drunk and they argued before the shooting. Vorous wrote that a third person he didn't identify was also in the home when the shooting occurred.
The 58-year-old Chaney's criminal record includes convictions for driving under the influence, felony hit and run and public intoxication. Despite Chaney being a convicted felon, Vorous wrote that ammunition and multiple guns were found in the home.
Chaney was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault and battery of a family member. Chaney was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday night. He is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. Sept. 14
