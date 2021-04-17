WINCHESTER — Despite getting his confession thrown out due to a botched Miranda warning and the prosecution lacking DNA evidence, a Frederick County man on Friday pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
In a plea bargain in Frederick County Circuit Court, Jamie Barba Campirano pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a minor without force. He was sentenced to 30 years with 241/2 suspended. As part of the agreement, charges of rape, attempted rape and abduction with intent to defile were dropped. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of one year and 11 months, a midpoint of three years and eight months and a maximum of eight years and five months.
If convicted at trial on the dismissed charges, the 22-year-old Campirano faced a minimum of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum of three life sentences. Kristen G. Zalenski, the county assistant commonwealth’s attorney who prosecuted the case, couldn’t be reached late Friday afternoon. However, defense attorney Jason Ransom said the risk of conviction was too great despite Campirano maintaining his innocence on all the charges except the ones he pleaded to.
“You go before a jury and in essence it’s your word against her word,” Ransom said. “If they believe her, you’re going away for, possibly, theoretically, three life sentences.”
The assault occurred on June 13 in a Frederick County home. The girl told police she repeatedly told Campirano no, but he forced himself on her. Campirano admitted to police that he briefly had sex with the girl, but the confession was ruled inadmissible by Judge William Warner Eldridge IV on April 2.
The ruling was due to evidence Campirano had a reading comprehension problem. Campirano, who doesn’t speak English, was given a card in Spanish with his Miranda warning against self-incrimination printed on it. But police body camera video showed that when he read back the warning, parts of what he said were unintelligible. Tests showed none of Campirano’s DNA matched what was on the girl or her underwear.
Upon release, Campirano will be on 10 years of supervised probation and must register for life as a sex offender. He also agreed to a lifetime no-contact order with the victim and her immediate family.
(2) comments
This guy was sentenced to 30 years with 24.5 years suspended. What??? Then we wonder why people have no confidence in our judicial system! We need some new judges and prosecutors to restore actual justice. We have a charade right now. Then we wonder why crime is getting worse.
Actually crime was on a downward trend and in many categories at its lowest point in decades during the President Obama years but with the criminal enterprise tRump regime in power, crime has been on an upward trend since. I guess criminals were following their commander and thief tRump
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/06/trump-wrong-on-crime-record/
