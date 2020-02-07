WINCHESTER — Last July, the Frederick County government extended workplace anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ staff, only to rescind them a month later.
But those protections may be reinstated now that the Virginia General Assembly has passed legislation prohibiting discrimination in housing, public or private employment, public spaces, and credit transactions on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
If Gov. Ralph Northam signs the bill into law, which he has indicated he will, the legislation would provide LGBTQ Virginians protections against discrimination.
Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said neither she nor County Attorney Roderick Williams had reviewed the legislation, which passed the House of Delegates and the Senate on Thursday.
“If the bill is signed into law, it would probably go into effect July 1,” Vacchio said. “At that time, we would determine what action would be taken.”
On Aug. 14, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to rescind a recently implemented non-discrimination/non-harassment policy that provided LGBTQ county government employees protections, saying it violated Virginia’s Dillon Rule, which limits a local governing body to passing ordinances or exercising power in areas only where the General Assembly has granted authority.
Virginia currently has no laws protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the private or public workplace.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn, who made the motion in July to approve the county’s non-discrimination/non-harassment policy, later told The Star he was unaware sexual orientation was included in it. After the policy was approved, he said he was contacted by 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, who told him the county’s new policy extending protections to LGBTQ employees was inconsistent with the Dillon Rule.
In January, the Board of Supervisors adopted a new non-discrimination/non-harassment policy that says the county prohibits discrimination “on any illegal basis.” But officials said if state or federal laws change to add protected classes — such as sexual orientation or gender identity — the county would be able to adjust its policy.
Like Frederick County, the City of Winchester and Clarke County do not specifically include sexual orientation or gender identify in their discrimination policies.
“The City of Winchester has a long-standing history of non-discrimination and following the law,” said city Communications Director Amy Simmons. “Should the Commonwealth of Virginia enact new laws that require a policy change, the city would update as appropriate.”
Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies said in an email, “As with all new legislative actions, we will need to review the final version of the legislation and work with our legal counsel to determine what local policy changes may be required.”
The House version of the bill, HB 1663, passed on a 59-35 vote. Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, voted in favor of the bill’s passage, as did 29th District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County. LaRock voted against it.
“The VA Values Act will protect LGBTQ Virginians from being discriminated against because of who they are or who they love,” Gooditis told The Star in a message. “It is time we pass legislation that will create a more welcoming and equal Virginia for all of us.”
LaRock said in an email that HB1663 should “shock anyone who places value in the God-given and constitutionally-protected right to live out their faith free from government intrusion.”
“...This law weaponizes government to punish those who have a viewpoint that runs contrary to the government,” LaRock said. “It will cripple faith-based adoption agencies, force faith-based organizations to hire people whose lifestyle is counter to the core beliefs and mission of the organizations, and allows a fine of up to $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a subsequent offense. Proponents claim this law will allow LGBT people to ‘be who they are,’ but they ignore that a person’s religious convictions define who they are.”
The Senate’s version of the bill, SB 868, passed on a 30-9 vote. Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, who represents the 27th District, supported its passage. She told The Star last week when discussing the legislation, “I will always cast a vote for equality.”
