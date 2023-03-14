The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Frederick County Middle School teacher who may have had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
"I can conform there is an active investigation. It is in the beginning stages," said Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. Warren Gosnell.
The teacher has been placed on administrative leave, according to a March 13 FCMS Principal Jerry Putt sent to families and staff.
"This morning, I became aware that one of our teachers and a student may have engaged in an inappropriate relationship," the letter states. "Both law enforcement and school division staff are following established procedures to investigate the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the Code of Virginia and school division policy." The staff member "may be disciplined or terminated if it is determined such action is necessary to protect students," the letter continues.
No further information was provided in the letter about the alleged incident that purportedly occurred at the school.
FCMS, located at 4661 N. Frederick Pike, is one of four middle schools in the county.
A similar letter was sent in late January to families and staff at James Wood High School, which is one of the county's three high schools. The letter stated a substitute teacher was under investigation for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.
The ex-substitute, Kyle Ray Hendrickson, 37, has since been indicted in Frederick County Circuit Court on two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial role. The charges stem from an alleged incident at James Wood, court officials have confirmed. Hendrickson has a March 21 hearing scheduled for pretrial motions.
