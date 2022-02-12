WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the Middletown Town Council plan to have a work session on Feb. 23 to discuss various boundary line adjustments in Middletown.
Middletown officials have indicated they want the county's approval to incorporate several county properties within the town limits.
The four proposed boundary adjustments are:
- 20 acres for a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station at the corner of Reliance and North Buckton roads.
- Lord Fairfax Community College, Middletown Elementary School and a 101.25-acre property owned by trustees for Brian J. Hester and Jason G. Hester.
- Shaffer’s BBQ at 8140 Valley Pike. The business wants to connect with Middletown’s sewer line.
- 250 acres next to the Interstate 81 interchange at Reliance Road in Frederick County. These properties are owned by Robbie and Amy Molden, the Claytor and Aikens families, and limited liability companies associated with H.N. Funkhouser & Co and the Aikens Group, both based in Winchester.
During Wednesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said Middletown will likely be impacted by traffic associated with various developments on the eastern side of I-81. He also noted there probably would be an expectation that Middletown provides water and sewer services to these areas if Frederick Water does not have the infrastructure to do so.
Graber indicated that too many of the conversations between Frederick County and Middletown officials about the proposed boundary adjustments have occurred over emails, leading to some confusion between the two entities. In particular, he said he heard a county staff member recently state that the Board of Supervisors was not interested in a boundary line adjustment when the board had made no such statement.
“Because this will have an impact — significant impact on the town as well as the county — I’m thinking, in good faith, we should at least have an open meeting work session where we can discuss these items," Graber said.
Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. noted the board has not even received a formal request from Middletown about the boundary adjustments, but he said he was willing to discuss the matter with town officials.
The supervisors agreed to proceed with a work session with town officials on Feb. 23. It will likely occur at 5:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
“My thought process is we get to hear both sides of the story, see if we can find an area that we may be able to agree and then get public input, if they feel that that is an appropriate step forward,” Graber said.
During the citizens comment portion of Wednesday night’s board meeting, Shaffer’s BBQ owner Matt Shaffer asked the board to approve the adjustment “so that my business could enjoy a sewer connection and it’d be at a significantly reduced cost.” He also said he wanted his business to “join the community that I serve and whose citizens are the majority of my customers.”
Several citizens raised concerns about new development on the east side of I-81 near Middletown. They worry that the roads there will be overwhelmed with traffic.
In recent months, a coalition of about 50 residents has expressed concerns that the planned Sheetz convenience store and gas station will destroy the area’s rural character as well as historic Civil War battlefield land. In addition, Sheetz’s preliminary concept plan for the project includes 50 parking spots for trucks and more than 40 parking spots for cars, which they say effectively makes the development a truck stop.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said town officials have heard that Sheetz will proceed with construction whether or not the boundary line adjustment occurs.
“We’re stuck in Middletown, almost as the middleman, with being asked to serve these properties and providing water and sewer, but not getting any of the other benefits that go along with that,” Harbaugh said.
If the boundary adjustment moves forward, Sheetz will pay Middletown $600,000 in impact fees — $300,000 for a new wastewater pump station and $300,00 for upgrading water and sewer lines.
Aikens Group Vice President Jason Aikens told the board he has been trying to get water and sewer service to his property for about a decade. The county does not have the necessary infrastructure in place, but Middletown should once its new wastewater treatment plant is built.
“This is a very complex problem with many layers,” Aikens said. “And I hope that all parties can derive a solution that benefits the county and the town. We need a win-win solution here. My partners and I are willing to be able to assist in measures for transportation infrastructure improvements, whatever it takes.”
Graber reiterated that Sheetz is coming regardless of how the board votes on the adjustment and says the discussion about boundary lines is a separate issue from Sheetz’s plans.
“We cannot ask the residents of Middletown to continue to fund projects in Frederick County and not receive some form of compensation for it,” Graber said. “Whether that be the police support, whether that be sewer and water, whether that be any other object that we’re asking from the town.”
