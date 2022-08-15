WINCHESTER — Monday was the first day of the 2022-23 school year for students in Frederick County Public Schools.
Attendance was 13,283, down from last year’s record-breaking opening day of 13,468 students.
After more than two years dealing with COVID-19 concerns that resulted in hybrid learning, mask wearing and quarantining, school officials and parents are optimistic that the new school year marks a return to normal without such requirements.
John Lamanna, the school division's interim superintendent, said his hope for the school year is "normalcy."
“I think we’re due that, you know. It's time," Lamanna said. "And looking at the teachers and the kids being so happy back, I think we certainly started off that way today.”
Lamanna visited several of the division's 19 schools, including Gainesboro Elementary School and the county's three high schools.
“I would say the highlight was … watching those elementary school kids get off the bus, all dressed up for their schools,” Lamanna said. “Seeing those smiles and kids being really excited about being back at school and watching the teachers greet them. … just good stuff.”
As interim superintendent, Lamanna said he doesn’t plan to implement any major changes.
“I think because of my current position, as in this transition, I think the primary important thing for me to do is to keep things stable and without any significant changes,” he said. “I think that's important just to keep things calm. And do no harm is my mantra throughout this whole thing.”
Lamanna will serve as interim superintendent until a permanent superintendent is hired to succeed David Sovine, who stepped down on June 30 after 11 years in the post.
School Board member Michael Lake, who greeted students at Frederick County Middle School, said, “We're closing in on getting back to normal and having normal activities and our extracurricular stuff."
Frederick County Middle School Principal Jerry Putt said he was most looking forward to “the kids coming in the building.”
“You see families walking their kids to school with smiles on their faces,” Putt said as he greeted students. “This brings me joy like no other. It should be a holiday. The first day of school should be a holiday.”
At Jordan Springs Elementary School, Rodney Bolton brought his son Connor to school for his first day of kindergarten. He said he was “very excited” for his child and considers the first day of school to be a “stepping stone” in life.
Bolton said his family moved to the Snowden Bridge area from Leesburg because “we really like the community out here. It’s beautiful, quiet, nice. There’s a stronger sense of community here.”
Lisa Farricker, whose son is in first grade at Jordan Springs, said she is “respectfully cautious” about the lack of COVID-19 restrictions this year and hopes “everything goes according to plan for these guys and they have a great year.”
Iliana Jimenez, whose daughter Mia is in second grade at Jordan Springs, said she wants her daughter to “have a great year with her teachers, her friends. This is actually going to be her third year here.”
Joe Fendrich said he hopes his son Maddox, who is in fourth grade at Jordan Springs, will “just make new friends and build new relationships and learn something new every day.”
According to FCPS Director of Policy and Communications Steve Edwards, the school division's FY23 budget includes 1,300.5 full-time equivalent teaching positions, but “we still have some teaching positions that are vacant.” He did not say how many.
