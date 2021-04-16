WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Wednesday night to adopt a $489,338,737 budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells voted in favor of the budget. Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber voted against it.
The budget maintains a 61-cent real estate tax rate per $100 of assessed value, which means most county residents will receive higher property tax bills because the 2021 reassessment resulted in an average 8.5% increase in real estate values. There also will be a 2% meals tax increase that goes into effect Oct. 1.
The largest components of the spending plan are a $209,706,798 general operating fund for the county — a roughly $8.7 million increase — and a $194,975,704 school operating fund, an increase of $13.2 million.
The budget includes an average 5% Cost of Living Adjustment salary increase for county employees, funding for two additional deputies for the Sheriff’s Office and — starting in January of next year — four new firefighters.
McCarthy, Dunn and Graber voted against the budget for a variety of reasons. Both Dunn and Graber objected to the 61-cent tax rate which, due to the reassessment, effectively makes it a tax increase. They have expressed concerns that the increase will be a burden on longtime county residents and those living on a fixed income.
McCarthy, Dunn and Graber also wanted the school budget to be funded by category, which would give the supervisors more oversight over how the school division’s money is spent. Categorical funding — which was opposed by DeHaven, McCann-Slaughter, Wells and Stegmaier — would ensure that county tax dollars allocated to the school division are used as intended. For example, money for food services could only be spent on food services. School officials would need approval from the supervisors to transfer funds from one category to another.
The reasoning for categorical funding was to guarantee transparency from the school division. Dunn and Graber have been critical of the school division spending taxpayer money on preschool programs, and more than half of the board — Graber, McCarthy, Dunn, Wells and Stegmaier — have expressed objections to the school division’s Deep Equity program, which is used to train school staff and a select group of students who voluntarily agree to participate in the training. The program aims to improve educational outcomes for all students.
Although Stegmaier has objected to the Deep Equity program, he said he has visited several Frederick County schools and was impressed with the school leadership and quality of education, believing Frederick County Public Schools to be “in good shape.”
“Despite some people who have irresponsibly said things about our Frederick County schools, what I have observed is thriving students who are being guided by their teachers and coaches to improve their knowledge, their skills and their character,” Stegmaier said.
Graber said while he appreciated Stegmaier visiting schools and talking with staff, he said several parents have spoken with him and said that Deep Equity is “even worse than I had painted it to be.” Graber said he believes the Deep Equity program paints Christians and capitalists “with a broad brush” and depicts them as “racist, bigoted or homophobic.”
“If we cannot teach the Bible in our schools, if we are not going to allow that to happen, then I have a hard time using taxpayer monies to teach a program by Gary Howard which is Deep Equity and using taxpayer dollars to do it,” Graber said.
Later in the meeting, Stegmaier said some supervisors on the board “have used their position to seek not to cooperate with the school system, but actually to dominate. And actually, that’s really not our role.”
Graber said that while it’s not the board’s role to micromanage the schools, “it is our role to be good fiduciaries of the money that the taxpayers give us.”
Graber made a motion to allocate only $40 million to the School Board in fiscal year 2022 until several provisions are met: the School Board agrees to a meeting with the Board of Supervisors and a date is set for that meeting, and the School Board provides a detailed, line-item budget to the supervisors. Only McCarthy voted in favor of Graber’s motion.
Later in the meeting, Graber said approving the budget without meeting with the School Board or having a detailed, line-item budget from the school division is “the definition of foolishness.”
“Making decisions without knowing where our money is going is foolish and we have been played as fools,” Graber said.
McCarthy disagreed with Graber’s assessment of the Board of Supervisors.
“I don’t think this board has been played by the school system,” McCarthy said. “I think every single individual on this body knows what they are doing, is intelligent and makes a decision. And I think that’s ultimately what we have to reckon with. I don’t think anybody is being duped about anything. I think everybody here knows what they are doing. So that’s what the citizens have to determine — the decision that each of us is making, is it in line with what our constituents want? It’s up to them to decide then whether to replace us, keep us, or go forward.”
Sadly, I voted for Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier. He votes the same way that Richard Kennedy would have. We can and will do better. Josh Ludwig is going to be the GOP nominee on May 15th. Will Stegmaier then run as an Democrat (which he is) or as an Independent? It won't matter because I am confident that Josh Ludwig will be the Shawnee Supervisor come November. Then, the vote becomes 4-3 in the right direction and these insane yearly tax increases will end.
