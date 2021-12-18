WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 7-4 on Wednesday to deny a conditional-use permit application for a tractor-trailer parking facility on three parcels between Crown Lane and Welltown Road, approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of Martinsburg Pike and Welltown Road.
Upper Valley Estate LLC sought the application.
The properties, which are zoned M1 (Light Industrial), are adjacent to and south of the Winchester & Western Railroad in the Stonewall Magisterial District.
Many commissioners expressed concerns about the facility’s impact on Welltown Road.
“The concern I have is the point the staff made about Welltown Road,” said commission member John Jewell. “I’ve been over there a lot. And that is a dangerous area for vehicles as it is, with all the traffic going in there.”
To mitigate potential traffic impacts, the county’s planning staff suggested a condition be added to the permit prohibiting access to Welltown Road and only allowing access to the site via Crown Lane.
Still, several commission members felt uneasy about the application. Betsy Brumback noted there could be additional traffic burdens on Crown Lane and Martinsburg and said the situation could be “a nightmare.”
County Zoning Administrator Mark Cheran told the panel the concept plan submitted with the application identifies access to the site via a right-in entrance on Welltown Road and an entrance on Crown Lane. However, the Virginia Department of Transportation has not approved the proposed entrances and has said they would require further vetting.
Commission member Roger Thomas questioned why the matter had proceeded to a vote when VDOT had not even approved the proposed entrances. He added that he would like a condition on the permit stating that the applicant would comply with VDOT recommendations.
Ultimately, Thomas, Jewell, Brumback, Chairman Kevin Kenney and commissioners Elizabeth Kozel, Paige Manuel and William Orndoff voted to deny the application. Commissioners Mollie Brannon, Christopher Mohn, Kay Dawson and Robert Molden voted to recommend it for approval. Gary Oates recused himself from the vote.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 12.
Also at the meeting, the commission voted unanimously to rezone a 8.2 acres from the B2 General Business District to the B3 Industrial Transition District. The property is located along Fort Collier Road and Stratford Drive and is approximately 400 feet east of Baker Lane. The application was submitted by landowner Paula O. Henry.
David Frank of Pennoni Associates, who represented Henry in the application, said B3 uses are “appropriate” for the property. According to county documents, the intent of the B3 District is to provide for heavy commercial activities involving larger scale marketing or wholesaling in locations that are separate from but in the vicinity of business and industrial areas.
Oates said the application was consistent with the county's Comprehensive Plan and that B3 uses are appropriate for that area of the county.
The matter will go before the supervisors on Jan. 12.
