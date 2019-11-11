WINCHESTER — The Frederick County government is unlikely to add specific discrimination protections for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender or Queer (LGBTQ) employees until similar state or federal legislation is passed.
On Friday, the county’s Human Resources Committee voiced support for a new non-discrimination/non-harassment policy. It does not address a county employee’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
On Aug. 14, the Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to rescind a policy it implemented in July that included specific protections for LGBTQ county employees. It was rescinded on the basis that it violated Virginia’s Dillon Rule, which limits a local governing body’s authority to only pass ordinances or exercise power in areas where the General Assembly has granted authority. Virginia has no law protecting people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the private or public sectors.
During the board’s Sept. 11 meeting, several residents urged the board to reconsider its decision to rescind the policy. The residents were told the policy would be revisited at a future Human Resources Committee meeting. The committee canceled its scheduled meetings in September and October, citing a lack of quorum. On Friday, three days after local elections were held, the committee discussed the matter.
The committee considered two proposed policies on Friday. One spelled out, in detail, the list of protected classes in its non-discrimination policy. It states that the county cannot discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, pregnancy, childbirth, medical conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth, age, marital status, disability, military service, veteran status, genetic information (information that could be used to determine an employee’s risk for disease), or any other protected class under applicable law.
Pregnancy; childbirth and related conditions; color and military status are not explicitly protected in the county’s’ current policy. They were added to be consistent with state and federal law.
The second proposal, which the committee ultimately preferred, states that the county’s discrimination policy “shall be consistent with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Virginia Human Rights Act and all other applicable federal and sate law.” This policy was preferred because it is more flexible. Should state or federal law change in the future to add additional protected classes, the county would be able to add these protections.
Committee member Dorrie Greene, County Administrator Kris Tierney and County Attorney Roderick Williams pointed out that many county employees may not know what is covered under state and federal law.
“If you don’t give them information to read — that’s on you,” Greene said.
Gainesboro District Supervisor and committee member J. Douglas McCarthy said the second proposal could come with an attached addendum that lists all of the classes currently protected under state and federal law. HR staff would be authorized to amend the addendum, without approval from the Board of Supervisors, if state or federal law changes. The committee liked McCarthy’s suggestion.
The proposal also includes more detail than the current policy on what constitutes workplace and sexual harassment, and how to go about reporting it. Several committee members said the harassment policy should protect people from being bullied or treated unprofessionally, even if they aren’t necessarily in a protected class.
The matter will be discussed again at a committee meeting, after county staff provide a revised draft that includes the addendum McCarthy recommended. After the committee makes a final recommendation, the matter will go the Board of Supervisors for consideration.
Although Virginia localities such as Alexandria and Arlington provide protections on the basis of sexual orientation, the county is unlikely to add such protections unless it is written into law.
In past years, bills have been introduced in the House of Delegates to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination from landlords and public employers. Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, has said those bills were killed in Republican-controlled committees.
That may not be the case in 2020, as Democrats were able to take control of both the Virginia House and Senate in the Nov. 5 election.
Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, said she “absolutely” anticipates legislation to be passed next year providing LGBTQ Virginians workplace and housing protections.
“Democrats are definitely on top of that,” she said.
The 2020 General Assembly session convenes on Jan. 8.
Attending the Human Resources Committee meeting at 107 N. Kent St. were Chairman Blaine Dunn and members J. Douglas McCarthy, Bob Wells, Don Butler and Dorrie Greene. Beth Lewin was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.