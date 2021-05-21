WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 10-1 Wednesday night to recommend to the Board of Supervisors that the county amend its zoning ordinance to make Agricultural Supply Cooperatives a conditional use in Rural Area zoning districts.
An Agricultural Supply Cooperative, organized under Article 2 of Chapter 3 of Title 13.1 of the Code of Virginia, is primarily engaged in the retail or wholesale distribution of livestock and animal feed, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, pesticides and other agricultural products or services.
If the amendment is approved by the Board of Supervisors, those in RA zoning districts can apply for a conditional-use permit to establish an Agricultural Supply Cooperative. The CUPs for Agricultural Supply Cooperatives would come with several regulations, including:
The sale of agricultural and garden machinery will only be permitted as an accessory use.
The repair of agricultural and garden machinery will be prohibited.
The bulk sale of gasoline, propane, off-road diesel or other types of fuel may be permitted as an accessory use.
A site plan shall be submitted to and approved by Frederick County prior to the establishment of the use.
B2 (General Business) zoning district standards apply, including but not limited to building height, building setbacks, parking setbacks, buffering, screening, and landscaping.
Planning Commission Chairman Kevin Kenney and commission members Alan Morrison, Kay Dawson, Christopher Mohn, Charles Triplett, Roger Thomas, William Cline, Paige Manuel, John Jewell and Elizabeth Kozel voted in favor of the ordinance amendment. Robert Molden voted against it. He did not elaborate on his decision.
A public hearing was held on proposed amendment, but no citizens spoke.
The matter will come before the Board of Supervisors on May 26.
