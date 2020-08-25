WINCHESTER — Following complaints from residents, the Frederick County Transportation Committee is exploring ways to improve traffic safety in The Ravens and Oakdale Crossing subdivisions.
Frederick County Assistant Planning Director John Bishop told the committee on Monday that the county’s Planning Department has received complaints about speeding and excessive traffic cutting through the two neighborhoods. The residential area in question is located east of Interstate 81 between Senseny Road (Route 657) and Millwood Pike (U.S. 17/50). A study was conducted in 2017 by Kittelson & Associates to determine the validity of the concerns.
Bishop said an analysis of cut-through traffic volumes did not indicate a need for physical improvements, such as curb extensions to narrow roadways.
“The study really came back and showed that while cut-through traffic does exist, it is by no means necessarily at the level that the citizens who live on those individual streets think there is,” he said.
But the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) did show a willingness to install striping on the roads and offered options for speed signage.
The striping would narrow the travel lanes in an effort to get drivers to slow down. “It makes the road feel narrower. .... [and] tends to slow people a little bit,” Bishop said.
Maj. Steve Hawkins of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, who was at Monday’s meeting, said he liked the idea of striping the roads.
In regard to signage, one option is to mount units to existing speed limit signs that tell drivers how fast they are going. A strobe flashes if the driver is exceeding the speed limit. “It definitely gets folks’ attention,” Bishop said. “Just from monitoring the traffic page on social media and things like that, there’s a fair number of people that seem to think it’s a speed camera.”
Another option is to add speed trailers, which display how fast a driver is traveling compared to the actual speed limit.
Both signage options would be able to collect data for further analysis.
Bishop said the improvements could be funded through VDOT, but maintenance of the speed signs would be the county’s responsibility, including replacing them in the event of wear or damage.
Cost estimates for the improvements are:
Striping of edge line: $8,400
Speed signs: $2,500-$3,000 each
Speed trailer: $12,000-$15,000
The committee recommended going forward with seeking the striping, but advised the Planning Department staff to further study the use of speed signs and trailers.
