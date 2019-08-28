WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended the Board of Supervisors approve new commercial building inspection fees the Fire Marshal’s Office wants to implement next year.
The proposed fees would impact approximately 1,400 businesses and generate a minimum of $175,000 after the first year.
The Fire Marshal’s Office currently doesn’t collect fees for inspections, but it wants to expand the inspections it does to better ensure building safety. The office currently inspects high-occupancy establishments such as hotels, schools and restaurants.
The proposed fees are:
$50 for businesses up to 5,000 square feet
$100 for businesses between 5,001 and 20,000 square feet
$200 for businesses between 20,001 and 100,000 square feet
$300 for businesses between 100,001 and 250,000 square feet
$400 for businesses with 250,001 square fee and above
Places of religious worship and nonprofit groups would have a $50 inspection fee, regardless of the square footage.
The office inspects R-5 Use Group (single-family dwellings) only when the owner is required to have an inspection to obtain or maintain state accreditation or licensing, such as for a home day care facility or adult care center.
Several on the panel wanted to know if the Fire Marshal’s Office has the staff to handle the additional inspections.
Fire Marshal Mark Showers said he thinks he has enough staff to do the work.
County Administrator Kris Tierney suggested the Fire Marshal’s Office gradually expand its inspections, in case the workload is more than anticipated.
Committee member and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells said the expanded inspections and fees are a way of being proactive instead of reactive, saying it is cheaper to pay an inspection fee than to deal with a building that has burned down.
But committee chairman and Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy expressed concern that the fees would be an additional tax on business owners.
Wells responded that if the inspection expenses are not recouped through the fees, the costs would be absorbed by taxpayers. He said the fees allow the county to charge the person directly incurring the service.
Tierney said the fees are “a step in the right direction” because the county currently doesn’t recoup any inspection costs.
The matter will come before the Board of Supervisors, most likely at its Sept. 11 meeting, Tierney said.
Showers wants to implement the fees during the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2020.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were J. Douglas McCarthy and committee members Gary Lofton, Gene Fisher, Bob Wells, Whit Wagner and Harvey Strawsnyder. County Administrator Kris Tierney also was present.
The government want more money and more regulation -shocker. FredCo is going down the drain fast.
