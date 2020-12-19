WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission voted 6-4 Thursday night to recommend the denial of a proposed ordinance amendment to allow backyard chickens in the Residential Performance (RP) zoning district.
Commission Chairman Kevin Kenney and Commission members William Cline, Rhodes Marston, Gary Oates, John Jewell and Elizabeth Kozel voted against the backyard chickens. Commission members Roger Thomas, Alan Morrison, Robert Molden and Paige Manuel voted in favor of allowing the chickens.
The vote followed a public hearing, in which no members of the public spoke in favor or against the backyard chickens.
“I’m a little concerned,” Thomas said. “Hopefully, the weather hasn’t kept people from coming.”
Jewell said he has had several people contact him who are very concerned about allowing backyard chickens. The one thing that kept being brought up was the fear that the chickens would attract rodents, he said.
Kenney said backyard chickens has been an ongoing conversation, and he suspected the lack of a turnout was due to the snowy weather and road conditions.
“I think it’s the weather that we don’t have people here, for or against,” Kenney said. “I’ve heard a couple that thinks it’s a good idea, but have had more that didn’t really support it. I think the weather had a great deal of impact on tonight.”
Currently, keeping chickens is only allowed in the county’s Rural Areas (RA) zoning district. The proposed ordinance amendment would allow single-family detached lots of 15,000 square feet or greater to have up to six chickens by-right. Rooster, guinea fowl, turkeys and peacocks would be prohibited. The amendment would also apply to lots 15,000 square feet or greater in the R4 (Residential Planned Community) and R5 (Residential Recreational Community) zoning districts, as they follow the RP district “allowed uses” list.
Single-family attached lots (town homes or duplexes), multi-family buildings and lots less than 15,000 square feet would not be allowed to keep chickens.
Sherry Riley, who lives in the Opequon District, had made the request to the county to permit chickens in the RP zoning district. She made a similar request in 2017, to no avail.
“I am just asking for us to have background chickens for hobby, for self-sustainability,” Riley told the Planning Commission at the meeting. “During COVID, at the beginning of COVID there was a shortage of food and eggs. I felt like this would be a great way for people to be able to have that supply to them.”
Members of the public will have the chance to voice their support or opposition to backyard chickens at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 13. The meeting will be held in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St.
